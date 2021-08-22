Federal election 2021: O’Toole outlines Conservative plan for opioid crisis

Open this photo in gallery Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole plays a game of bean bag toss while campaigning at a drug rehab center Sunday, August 22, 2021 in New Westminster, BC. Canadians will vote in a federal election Sept. 20th. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Erin O’Toole says a Conservative federal government would spend $1.3-billion to deal with the opioid crisis, promising to create residential treatment beds and assist First Nations communities with high needs for addictions treatment.

And while the Conservative Leader did not commit to decriminalization, he said he would like the courts to have more discretion on sentencing addicts as the focus shifts from punishment to recovery – a push entrenched through a revision of the federal government’s substance abuse policy framework to make recovery an overarching goal.

Mr. O’Toole announced the party’s plan Sunday during a visit to an addiction treatment centre in New Westminster, southeast of Vancouver.

“What I’ve announced today is a plan to help, a plan to tackle the opioid crisis, at least show federal leadership as part of a combined effort,” Mr. O’Toole said.

It includes spending $325-million over three years to create 1,000 residential drug treatment beds and build 50 community centres across Canada.

The plan also includes $1-billion over five years to boost funding for Indigenous mental health and drug treatment programs. And there’s a commitment to work with the provinces to provide more Naloxone kits, used to reverse opioid overdoses, though specific numbers are not provided.

The proposals were included in a platform released by the Conservative Party on the second day of the election campaign, although they were not fully costed. The party has submitted its platform to the Parliamentary Budget Officer, and is awaiting his assessment of all of their pledges, including those discussed on Sunday.

Mr. O’Toole, at the end of a campaigning swing that has taken him to each western province since Thursday, indicated some flexibility on issues such as safe-injection sites and decriminalization.

He said a Conservative government would not move to block safe-injection sites by blocking Health Canada approvals.

“We want recovery and treatment to also be at the core of a national approach that recognizes harm reduction, recognizes compassion within our criminal-justice system for people with addiction while making sure recovery and wellness is there,” he told the news conference.

On decriminalization, he said, “We would like to see more judicial discretion here, the treatment options for people with an addiction and not have them held back in their recovery and future employment by criminal sanction and I have a lot of faith that the court can balance off these factors.”

Although Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed reservations about decriminalization, the federal government has indicated the idea is under consideration. The City of Vancouver has expressed some interest in the idea, seeking an exemption from the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act so the possession of small amounts of drugs in the city would be decriminalized.

The idea is seen as one solution for dealing with a crisis that has seen fatal overdoses soar across Canada.

Thierry Bélair, a spokesperson for the Liberal Party, said the Conservative record includes banning safe consumption sites and fighting them in court. “We will continue to support people facing addiction and provide safe and supervised alternatives,” he said.

“We believe in an approach informed by public health experts – not ideology.”

Peter Julian, the incumbent NDP MP for New Westminster-Burnaby who was present for comment after Mr. O’Toole’s news conference, noted that the federal government has not taken steps to address the role drug companies may have played in the opioid crisis – an idea advanced by his party.

“We have to take on Big Pharma if we’re going to start to alleviate the opioid crisis,” he said.

The party, according to its website, also says it would declare a public health emergency and commit to working with all levels of government, health experts and others to get help for users without the fear of arrest.

Mr. Julian said Mr. O’Toole’s position on decriminalization is unclear. “We’ve been crystal clear. We need to decriminalize.”

The NDP would also work with the provinces to ensure a safe supply of medically regulated alternatives to street drugs, according to their web site.

Chris Esnard, a 49-year-old client and volunteer of the Last Door Resort residential addiction treatment centre where Mr. O’Toole held his news conference, said there were some merits to the Conservative Leader’s ideas.

“I think it’s important. [Recovery] needs to be front and centre. I don’t think there’s enough talk about it,” Mr. Esnard, who had used cocaine, told a group of journalists following Mr. O’Toole’s news conference. “People need options.”

He was skeptical about a law-and-order focused approach to stopping drug addiction. “You can put as many police as you want on the street. If I want to find my drugs, I’ll find them,” he said. “I need a place to go where I can feel safe.”

He said there needs to be more treatment centres. “Not [every centre] is a fit for everybody.”

Canadians are to go to the polls on Sept. 20.

