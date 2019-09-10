Federal election campaign set to begin Wednesday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to visit Governor-General Julie Payette on Wednesday morning to kick off the election campaign, Liberal sources said.

Liberal campaign workers told The Globe that they have been told that Mr. Trudeau will visit Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday morning to seek a dissolution of Parliament. Mr. Trudeau is expected to hold a rally shortly after the campaign launch and then take off on the Liberal plane.

According to Canada’s fixed-date elections law, the vote is scheduled to be held on Oct. 21.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer will have a rally-style event in Trois-Rivières, Que. Wednesday morning, and then make his way to the Ontario riding of Vaughan-Woodbridge.

The NDP soft-launched its campaign on Sunday with a rally in Toronto. Leader Jagmeet Singh will be in London, Ont., Wednesday and then spend the week criss-crossing the Greater Toronto Area and Southwestern Ontario in his newly revealed campaign bus.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May will launch her campaign from her home province of British Columbia. Both Green Members of Parliament represent ridings on Vancouver Island.

The writ is dropping one day before the first leaders’ debate in Toronto, where every major party leader will be except Mr. Trudeau. Maclean’s/CityTV are holding a televised debate Thursday night with Mr. Scheer, Mr. Singh and Ms. May.

The Liberals currently have 177 MPs in the 338-seat House of Commons, followed by the Conservatives with 95 MPs and the NDP with 39 MPs. As well, there are 10 Bloc Québécois MPs, 2 Green MPs, 1 People’s Party of Canada MP, 1 Co-operative Commonwealth Federation MP, eight independents and five vacant seats.