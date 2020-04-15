Federal emergency benefit to be extended to part-time and seasonal workers

The federal government is expanding emergency aid payments to workers earning $1,000 or less per month and will work with the provinces to top up the wages of Canadians on the front lines of combating COVID-19, such as those in working in long-term facilities.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced at his daily news conference Wednesday that millions of Canadians have applied for the $2,000-a-month Canada Emergency Response Benefit, but he acknowledged that the measure excluded too many people, such as part-time workers, artists or voluntary firemen.

“We are expanding the Canada Emergency Response Benefit to include people making up to $1,000 a month, seasonal workers and people whose EI has run out,” Mr. Trudeau said. “If you were expecting a seasonable job that isn’t coming because of COVID-19 you will now be able to apply.”

The Prime Minister said the government is also planning measures to help post-secondary students and businesses worried about commercial rent.

Mr. Trudeau said he intends to discuss with the premiers at their weekly meeting Thursday evening how they can jointly increase wages of essential workers making under $2,500 a month, such as those at long-term care facilities.

“For many workers looking after the most vulnerable Canadians, including seniors and those with disabilities, we know conditions have got more difficult over the past week and you need support right now,” he said.

Karl Littler, senior vice-president of public affairs at the Retail Council of Canada, said the expansion of the CERB will help keep part-time employees working in grocery stores and pharmacies.

“The CERB, great through it was in a lot of settings, was sort of outbidding us for our own part-time workers,” he said in an interview. “So now that you can collect CERB but you also work a shift of two or three in a week, that is going to make a significant difference in shoring up the workforce.”

Mr. Littler said he expects that the Prime Minister’s plan to engage in the premiers in a plan to top up the wages of essential workers will also apply to those in the retail sector, who are also on the front lines of providing food and drugs to Canadians.

“Delivering food and drugs to people is a pretty important service,” Mr. Littler. “The top up...I assume will be in the form of a direct subsidy.”

​Quebec also has topped up the salaries of essential workers with direct subsidies.