A selection of hand guns are on display at That Hunting Store in Ottawa on June 3.DAVE CHAN/AFP/Getty Images

The federal government says measures to freeze the number of handguns in Canada are now in effect.

In May, the Liberals announced a plan to implement a freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns, in order to help quell firearm-related violence.

At the time, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino tabled regulatory amendments in both the House of Commons and the Senate.

In a social media post, Mendicino says those regulations have now come into force.

However, accompanying legislative measures have yet to be approved by Parliament.

The legislation would allow elite sport shooters to continue to buy handguns – an exemption some want expanded to include a wider range of recreational shooters.