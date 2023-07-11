Open this photo in gallery: Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair speaks during a news conference in Ottawa July 11.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Limits in the abilities of the Canadian Armed Forces to respond to emergencies justify federal support to civilian organizations to pick up the slack, says Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair.

Mr. Blair made the point Tuesday as he announced $82-million in funding over three years to several organizations to facilitate their work in responding to emergencies.

The money will go to the Canadian Red Cross, St. John Ambulance, the Salvation Army and the Search and Rescue Volunteer Association of Canada.

Mr. Blair said that help provided by the armed forces during the pandemic was valuable, but their skills were not always what was required, leading the government to turn to volunteer organizations.

“We are looking at a number of ways to build up civilian capacity and we believe that the most appropriate way to deal with that is to tap into those existing NGOs that already serve Canadians,” Mr. Blair said.

The minister said $82-million builds a lot of capacity. “We didn’t sort of pull those numbers from the air. We’ve been working with the agencies and organizations as to what they need to do what we’ve asked of them,” he said.

Mr. Blair said the money would be used for costs such as maintaining a skilled group of volunteer emergency responders, purchasing equipment and supplies, and recruiting and training response teams.

Since 2020, the federal government has provided $166.9-million in similar funding to the organizations. Joanna Kanga Bissila Monique, Mr. Blair’s press secretary, said in a statement.

Tuesday’s financing announcement comes as Canada is in the midst of its worst wildfire season on record, with nearly 95,000 square kilometres burned, almost ten times the average amount burned by this point in the summer over the last 25 years.

Janelle Coultes, president of the Search and Rescue Volunteer Association of Canada which represents more than 9,000 volunteer search-and-rescue personnel, welcomed the federal financial support.

Ms. Coultes said the funding would pay for additional training and preparing rapid-deployment kits so rescuers could respond to emergencies as they happen.

Conrad Sauvé, president and CEO of the Canadian Red Cross, said disasters and emergencies in Canada are increasing in frequency, severity and complexity.

“We can no longer treat these events as exceptional. We must increase our standing capacity to respond to events in Canada and thanks to this ongoing investment by the Government of Canada, we can better maintain our readiness capacity,” he said.

Dane Lloyd, the Conservative emergency preparedness critic, said in a statement that the federal government must work with provinces to ensure resources are available across Canada to respond to disasters.

Richard Cannings, the NDP’s emergency preparedness and climate resiliency critic, said in a statement that the funding is critical and welcomed support for front-line workers who are carrying the weight of the climate crisis on their shoulders.

“New Democrats are going to keep fighting make sure the investments needed to prevent and respond to disasters are actually made,” and that more funding is invested to deal with natural disasters, Mr. Cannings said.

With a report from The Canadian Press.