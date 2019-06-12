 Skip to main content

Politics Federal government asks Supreme Court for urgent stay of solitary confinement ruling

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Federal government asks Supreme Court for urgent stay of solitary confinement ruling

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments

The federal government is asking the Supreme Court for an urgent stay of a ruling that declared administrative segregation unconstitutional.

The practice allows authorities to isolate inmates who pose a safety risk to themselves or others.

However, it is due to become illegal on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

An Ontario judge struck down the law on the practice in December 2017 because of a lack of meaningful oversight.

The judge put his ruling on hold for one year to give the government time to fix the broken system.

The Court of Appeal recently extended the stay until next week but warned there would be no more extensions.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter