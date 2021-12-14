The federal government wants to revive its advisory against non-essential international travel as the country grapples with an increase in cases that’s only expected to escalate as the COVID-19 Omicron variant takes root.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with the country’s premiers Tuesday evening to discuss a raft of new measures that will make travel significantly more difficult, sources say. The virtual gathering follows a federal cabinet meeting earlier on Tuesday where ministers deliberated on the new rules.

Two sources sources told The Globe and Mail that Ottawa wants to bring back its advisory against non-essential travel. That advisory was only lifted in October. Its reintroduction could cause massive disruptions just one week before Christmas. In early December, the Canadian Airports Council said this month was on track to be the busiest since the start of the pandemic.

The sources said the new rules could be announced as early as a Wednesday, but they said the precise timing was not yet confirmed.

One source also said the government plans to ban the entry of foreign nationals for non-essential travel. Already foreign nationals from 10 African countries are banned from entering Canada. That rule has been widely criticized, but the federal government has defended it, saying it stems from advice from the Public Health Agency of Canada that those countries have a higher risk of Omicron.

The federal government has been steadily ramping up its warnings about international travel since the Omicron variant was first identified in late November. It introduced a raft of new rules at the border, some of which are not yet fully implemented.

“Now is not the time to travel,” Health Minister Jean-Yves said in Question Period on Tuesday.

“We must follow public health measures, get vaccinated, get boosters whenever they are available,” he added.

Outside of the House of Commons Mr. Duclos told reporters the government is “very concerned about those that would be traveling abroad.”

”We are worried about Canadians that might end up either stranded or sick abroad.”

On Monday Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam warned that Canada is about to experience a major surge in COVID-19 cases and that health officials need to step up the use of rapid antigen tests, booster shots and other public-health tools in order to prevent more lockdowns and overwhelming hospitals.

“We need to use everything we have available,” Dr. Tam said.

Cases of the Omicron variant are expected to “rapidly escalate” in the coming days, Dr. Tam said.

A growing body of evidence suggests the new variant is highly transmissible and that it can readily infect people who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. While experts believe two doses will still protect against severe illness in many cases, the contagiousness of the variant means there will be more cases, which will ultimately lead to a surge in hospitalizations among people who are unvaccinated or undervaccinated.

Dr. Tam said the country is likely a week behind some of the European countries experiencing an Omicron surge and that now is the time to act to prevent some of the worst outcomes.

More to come.