Federal government criticized for stopping short of U.S. commitment on COVID-19 vaccine waiver

Ottawa has yet to follow the United States on easing patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines – and critics and allies alike are noticing.

The One Campaign, a progressive anti-poverty group that has praised Justin Trudeau in the past, calls Canada “oddly absent” from the discussion.

The U.S. agreed Wednesday to so-called text-based negotiations at the World Trade Organization on a possible waiver to the rules.

Story continues below advertisement

The idea is to make vaccine formulas and expertise more widely available so more countries could develop their own supply.

Canada expressed support for the U.S. decision, but has so far refused to say whether it would also support the waiver and take part in the talks.

New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh is accusing the prime minister of prioritizing drug-company profits over global public health.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday threw his support behind waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, bowing to mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers and more than 100 other countries, but angering pharmaceutical companies. Reuters

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.