After a year of considering the sweeping recommendations called for in the Emergencies Act inquiry, the government says it needs more time to decide whether to make the suggested changes to the powerful and controversial legislation.

On Wednesday, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc released the government’s response to the 56 recommendations made by inquiry commissioner, Justice Paul Rouleau. But despite releasing its response late, the government has not yet made a final decision on what to do with the Emergencies Act.

Both the inquiry and the Federal Court have urged the government to amend it.

Mr. LeBlanc said his government will first consult with the provinces and territories, Indigenous groups, stakeholders, civil society, and others. A press release from his office said more details on when that process will start will be released in “due time.”

“We do need more time because it’s complicated,” Mr. LeBlanc told reporters Wednesday.

He said the government didn’t want to make “one-off” changes to the Emergencies Act while a broader modernization of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service Act, the Criminal Code, the Security of Information Act, and the Canada Evidence Act is already under way.

However, the government has already closed its consultation on modernizing the other acts, and didn’t include the Emergencies Act in those consultations.

The federal government invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time ever when it triggered it to quell anti-government, anti-vaccine mandate protests that had gridlocked Ottawa for three weeks and intermittently jammed several border crossings in 2022. The Act’s invocation grants the federal government sweeping powers and allows it to temporarily sidestep Parliamentary oversight.

Justice Rouleau found widespread failures among political leaders and police agencies at the federal, provincial and municipal levels during the response to the protests but ultimately determined that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acted appropriately when he invoked the Act and declared a public order emergency.

However, in a separate court challenge, Federal Court Justice Richard Mosely ruled in January that the federal government acted unreasonably and was not legally justified in its decision to invoke the Emergencies Act. He found that the government failed to prove that there was an emergency, as defined by under the act, which he said requires the use of the definition of “threat to the security of Canada” as described in the CSIS Act.

Whether the protests met the legal definition of threat to the security of Canada was one of the most contentious elements of the Emergencies Act Inquiry.

The government argued it was justified in invoking the act because it didn’t have to follow the strict definition included in the CSIS Act for threat to the security of Canada and could instead use a different interpretation of the same term. The government only disclosed that it had used a different definition months after invoking the act.

Despite accepting the government’s justification for invoking the act, Justice Rouleau recommended the government remove the reference to the CSIS Act in the Emergencies Act. His recommendation was echoed by Justice Mosely, who said Parliament may want to consider such a change.

The government has appealed Justice Mosely’s decision. In its response to Justice Rouleau’s recommendations, the government said it will consider the court decisions and “other factors” as it decides “whether any amendments to the Emergencies Act are necessary.”

Among the 22 recommendations that pertained to the Emergencies Act, Justice Rouleau also said the government should modernize the definition of a public order emergency.

The government didn’t say Tuesday whether it would do that either. Instead, Mr. LeBlanc said any changes to the act should be done alongside a “thoughtful, more holistic review of national security legislation.”

While the government avoided directly accepting or rejecting many of Justice Rouleau’s recommendations, it did in a few instances.

For example, Mr. LeBlanc rejected a recommendation that cabinet be required to release to an inquiry all information, advice, and recommendations provided to cabinet, cabinet committees, or individual ministers during the decision to invoke the act.