Federal government doubles emergency funding to help victims of gender-based violence

Gender Equality Minister Maryam Monsef says the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the conditions that make women, children and gender-diverse people vulnerable to violence.

She says that’s why the government is doubling the emergency funding it’s promised to agencies and organizations that help victims of gender-based violence.

The new funding adds to another $50-million program announced in March.

Monsef says the government partnered up with about 1,500 organizations working with women and children across the country.

Advocates say the pandemic has made it more difficult for women to report being abused as they are stuck with their abusive partners at home.

Statistics Canada data show that one in 10 women is very or extremely concerned about the possibility of violence in the home during COVID-19 pandemic.

