Ottawa has frozen its targets for the number of permanent residents it will welcome to Canada, saying it plans to leave the number admitted to Canada in 2026 at 500,000.

It has also stuck with its target of 485,000 permanent residents for 2024 and said it plans to take action over the next year to recalibrate the number of temporary resident admissions to ensure the amount is sustainable.

The decision not to further increase numbers follows a sharp drop in public support for immigration over the past year, according to recent polling, as Canadians increasingly associate affordability and housing concerns with an influx of newcomers.

The new Immigration Levels Plan for 2024-26, which sets out government targets for immigration over the next three years, says: “starting in 2026, the government will stabilize permanent resident levels at 500,000, allowing time for successful integration, while continuing to augment Canada’s labour market.”

It also unveiled new francophone immigration targets to support francophone communities outside of Quebec. The targets represent 6 per cent of total immigration in 2024, 7 per cent in 2025 and 8 per cent in 2026.

“By stabilizing the number of newcomers, we recognize that housing, infrastructure planning and sustainable population growth need to be properly taken into account,” said Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship. “Through this plan, we are striking the appropriate balance to grow Canada’s economy, while maintaining our humanitarian traditions, supporting francophone immigration, and developing a more collaborative approach to levels planning with our partners.”

A September Nanos poll for The Globe and Mail found more than half of Canadians want the federal government to accept fewer immigrants than it is planning for in 2023 – a rise from one in three respondents in March.

The survey of 1,044 adult Canadians found a rise of almost 20 percentage points in six months in the number who think this country should accept fewer immigrants than Ottawa’s 2023 target of 465,000.

The poll was conducted both by phone and online between Sept. 2 and 4 with a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

In last year’s immigration plan, Ottawa announced it would welcome 465,000 new permanent residents this year, with a target of 485,000 in 2024 and another 500,000 in 2025.

Experts were watching the 2026 figure as an indication of whether Canada plans to slow immigration to address concerns about shortages of affordable housing and the ability of communities to absorb large numbers of newcomers.

On Tuesday, Mr. Miller unveiled a blueprint to better align Canada’s immigration system to the country’s needs, with changes that include a program to encourage newcomers to settle in small towns, francophone communities, rural areas and the North.

Mr. Miller disclosed plans to make permanent a pilot program that creates a fresh path to permanent residence for immigrants who want to live and work in small cities such as Moose Jaw, Sask., and North Bay, Ont.

The Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot program, which so far has covered cities including Vernon, B.C., and Thunder Bay, Ont., will be extended to more small centres, including those with francophone populations.

The program encourages migrants to settle outside expensive metropolitan centres such as Toronto, where affordable housing is in short supply. The program also allows local communities to play a role in recommending for permanent residency those immigrants who have job offers, and to impose additional eligibility requirements.

Permanent residents are allowed to live and work in the country indefinitely and can eventually apply for citizenship.

In recent months Ottawa has been warned about about an exponential rise in non-permanent residents, including international students, many of whom want to stay in Canada and gain permanent residence.

Former federal economist Henry Lotin, founder of consulting firm Integrative Trade and Economics, has alerted Ottawa that its official figures may be dramatically under-counting temporary residents, including those whose visas have run out and are awaiting new paperwork.

Unveiling his blueprint for reforming immigration, Mr. Miller said immigrants could help communities plug skills gaps in rural areas, and help hospitals and schools on the verge of closing stay open.

He signalled the development of an enhanced francophone immigration policy with targets to increase the number moving to Canada. More support for francophone students from sub-Saharan African countries such as Cameroon would help address barriers to coming here. Currently many are put off because of the requirement for foreign students to have at least $10,000 to support themselves for a year to obtain a study permit.

At a press conference in Ottawa, Mr. Miller also revealed he is looking at ways to attract more skilled construction workers from overseas to help build homes.

He said not enough workers with house-building skills are coming here and he is looking at whether new streams for skilled immigrants could be created.

Last month Mr. Miller told a Commons committee that Canada needs around 100,000 construction workers, overall, to build the number of homes Canada needs to address shortages.

Conservative immigration critic Tom Kmiec said he had examined this year’s figures and only 80 immigrants with expertise in construction came here as part of the federal skilled trades program.

Bloc Québécois House Leader Alain Therrien challenged Mr. Miller in Parliament Wednesday about why he had not consulted Quebec on the federal immigration targets.

Mr. Miller said his officials and he himself had been consulting Quebec about immigration. But Mr. Therrien said the Quebec government had said it had not been consulted on the federal levels.

He also asked how many classrooms will be needed to accommodate children of immigrants. “We’re going to have to have more speech therapists, more psychotherapists and more teachers,” he added.

BQ MP Christine Normandin also questioned why Quebec was not consulted on the figures which she said would not take into account the number of places in schools and daycares, the province’s ability to teach new immigrants, as well as the infrastructure needed to build to support increased population numbers.

Quebec said Wednesday it is maintaining its immigration thresholds to protect the French language.

Premier François Legault says French is in decline and he has a historic responsibility to protect the language. He said the new targets will remain at 50,000 people a year for 2024 and 2025, with an extra 6,500 admissions for students in the Quebec Experience program.

The Quebec government will make immigrants they select to pass a French test before they are admitted.

Temporary foreign workers, except those working in agriculture, will also have to pass a French test if they want to stay in the province longer than three years.