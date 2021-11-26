Health-care workers prepare doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, May 13 in Montreal.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The Liberal government introduced legislation on Friday that proposes enhanced protections for health care workers in the face of violence and intimidation along with individuals seeking medical care, as well as 10 days of paid sick leave for federally regulated workers.

The bill proposes amendments to the Criminal Code for the protections of health care workers and changes to the Canada Labour Code to provide the sick leave days. Workers in federally regulated industries include interprovincial air, rail, road and marine transportation, banks, postal and courier services.

The government said that in 2019, about 582,700 employees, representing 63 per cent of all employees working in the federally regulated private sector, had access to fewer than 10 days of paid leave to treat a personal illness or injury. The proposed amendments would not apply to federal public servants, or to provincially or territorially regulated employees.

The Criminal Code amendments specifically propose the creation of a new intimidation offence to protect health care workers and people who are seeking health services. The federal government said that the changes mean that individuals who use fear to stop a health care worker could be charged with the proposed offence and, if found guilty, would be subject to a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

The amendments also propose creating a specific offence that would prohibit the obstruction of any person from accessing health facilities. Ottawa said the new sentencing provisions would require courts to consider more serious penalties for offenders who target health care workers or who impede others from obtaining health services.

Justice Minister David Lametti said that no one should be intimidated for providing or seeking health care and everyone should be able to access care without undue obstruction.

The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) applauded the federal government’s move Friday to enact legislation to protect health workers from threats, violence, harassment and intimidation. The organization said action on this “urgent issue” is a welcomed relief as physicians and health workers face threats to their personal safety. It also said that over the last year, the CMA has witnessed an escalation of online harassment and threats of violence targeting health workers.

The Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions (CFNU) also said it supports the measures aimed at protecting health care workers and that Ottawa is committed to tackling “rampant violence” against health care workers.

“This is an essential measure that responds to long-standing calls for our federal leaders to step up and recognize the serious risks of assault and injury that health care workers face on the job,” said CFNU President Linda Silas.

A 2019 report conducted by the House of Commons Standing Committee on Health documented that health care workers have a four times higher rate of workplace violence than any other profession, despite most of this violence being unreported.

On the Labour Code changes, Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan said paid sick leave will protect workers and families, as well as protect their jobs and workplaces. He said that it is an important step in the fight against COVID-19 and a necessary step to expand the social safety net.

In a statement, the president of the Canadian Labour Congress thanked the federal government for the sick-leave measure.

“We have seen throughout the pandemic that if workers can’t stay home when sick, our communities pay a price with more COVID outbreaks and worse public health outcomes,” Bea Bruske said as she urged all parties to work together to quickly pass the legislation.

Ms. Bruske also welcomed the new measures to protect health care workers from harassment, but noted the right to strike and organize must be explicitly protected.

The government said it is committed to upholding the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, including the freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly.

