Politics

Federal government ‘only part of the puzzle’ in MMIWG national action plan, Marc Miller says

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller listens to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, on Aug. 12, 2020.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says the national action plan on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls is coming soon – but the federal government is not the only player.

A national inquiry delivered its final report in June 2019, concluding that decades of systemic racism and human rights violations played a role in the deaths and disappearances of hundreds of Indigenous women and girls.

It also described the tragedy as genocide.

In June, the Liberal government delayed the intended release of a national action plan on the inquiry’s recommendations, saying at the time that the COVID-19 pandemic was slowing things down.

But Miller says the federal government is not solely responsible for the delay since it is only one part of the equation.

He says a national action plan also requires input from provinces, territories, civil society groups and Indigenous organizations in order to form a thorough, cohesive report.

The call on the federal government to act “was only part of the puzzle,” Miller said today as cabinet members gathered for meetings in Ottawa.

“When we talk about delays, I think it’s a bit arrogant to assume it’s only the federal government’s responsibility,” he said.

“It is a huge responsibility incumbent on the federal government, but it isn’t the only responsibility. It’s civil society, it’s provinces, it’s territories, it’s groups.”

