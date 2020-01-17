 Skip to main content

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Canada hires group to train staff ahead of security council bid

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The UN Security Council holds a meeting at UN headquarters, in New York, on Nov. 20, 2019.

Mary Altaffer/The Associated Press

Canada is still vying for a seat on the United Nations Security Council, but it’s already warming up the chair with a plan to hire trainers for Canadian officials.

The federal government issued a notice today saying it intends to award a contract worth an estimated $120,000 to New York-based organization Security Council Report to train Canadian personnel.

The notice says the contract is expected to run from Feb. 24 through the end of the year.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada is seeking a non-permanent seat on the security council for two years beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

It faces tough competition from Norway and Ireland for one of two available seats in the June election.

The government notice says the training must address thematic and country priorities of interest to Canada in its preparation for a seat on the council.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies