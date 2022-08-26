The federal government recorded a $10.2-billion surplus over the first quarter of the fiscal year, joining some provincial governments in reporting recent improvements to their bottom lines.

The Finance Department releases a monthly Fiscal Monitor report that tracks the federal government’s bottom line. It breaks down federal revenue and expenses data and compares the figures to the same period the year before.

Friday’s report announced a $4.9-billion surplus for the month of June, compared to a $12.7-billion deficit in June 2021. The $10.2-billion surplus over the first three months of the current fiscal year compare to a deficit of $36.5-billion for the same three months a year earlier.

The federal report attributes the first quarter change to a 20.9-per-cent increase in revenues due to “broad-based improvement across revenue streams,” coupled with a 25-per-cent decrease in program expenses due to lower transfers to individuals and businesses.

Unlike a budget or a fiscal update report, the monthly fiscal monitor reports do not attempt to update the government’s forecast for the entire fiscal year.

Finance Minister Chystia Freeland’s April budget projected a $52.8-billion deficit for the current fiscal year, followed by a $39.9-billion deficit in 2023-24.

The Finance Department has not yet released the official deficit figure for the previous fiscal year that ended on March 31. The monthly Fiscal Monitor reports showed a $95.6-billion deficit at fiscal year-end, but that number is subject to revisions before it is finalized in the public accounts.

During the height of the pandemic, the federal deficit reached a peak of $327.7-billion in 2020-21.

Some provincial governments have recently updated their financial forecasts, reporting improved bottom lines compared to earlier estimates.

Strong employment numbers, high commodity prices, solid corporate profits and higher than expected inflation are all factors that are contributing to the forecast revisions by Canadian governments.

The government of Saskatchewan released a fiscal update earlier this week showing that it was now forecasting a $1-billion surplus for the full 2022-23 fiscal year, a $1.5-billion improvement form its budget forecast. The government credited strong resource prices for the change. It also announced that all residents 18 years of age and older would be receiving a one-time $500 “Affordability Tax Credit” cheque this fall.

The Quebec government released a pre-election report earlier this month that said the $6.1-billion deficit for 2022-23 that had been projected in the March provincial budget had been revised downward to $729-million.

In July, the Ontario government’s fiscal watchdog - The Financial Accountability Office - said it is projects the final budget number for the 2021-22 fiscal year will be $8.1-billion. That would be a $5.4-billion improvement over the province’s 2022 budge projection of a $13.5-billion deficit.

