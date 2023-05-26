Open this photo in gallery: Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on May 17, 2023.Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press

After cruising through most of the fiscal year in a surplus position, federal finances plunged into the red with a $44.4-billion deficit in the final month of 2022-23.

The Finance Department released the monthly fiscal monitor report Friday, which shows a cumulative budget deficit of $41.3-billion over the 12-month period from April to March. The official deficit figure for the previous 2021-22 fiscal year was $90.2-billion.

Federal finances had been in a surplus of $3.1-billion after the first 11 months of the current fiscal year.

Friday’s report said public debt charges for the year as a whole were up 42 per cent - or $10.4-billion - from the previous fiscal year, “reflecting higher interest rates, as well as higher interest on the government’s pension and benefit obligations.”

While March tends to be a month of higher-than-average spending as various expenses are recorded, the contrast with earlier months is not usually as stark as the figures released Friday.

The $41.3-billion deficit for the 2022-23 fiscal year is not the official figure. It is subject to adjustments before the number is finalized in the fall with the release of the public accounts.

The unofficial deficit figure released Friday is slightly lower than the $43-billion deficit projected in Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s March 28 budget. It is also within the range of two scenarios Ms. Freeland presented in her Nov. 3, 2022 fall economic statement. That document showed a “baseline scenario” deficit forecast of $36.4-billion, while also illustrating a “downside scenario” deficit of $49.1-billion if the economy underperformed projections.

The $44.4-billion deficit for March 2023 compares to a a deficit of $25.7-billion in March 2022.

Friday’s report said the main reasons for the larger deficit in March 2023 compared to March 2022 is that program expenses were up 25.3 per cent - or $15.7-billion - “largely reflecting higher provisions for contingent liabilities and loans, and increased transfers to other levels of government.” Public debt charges were up 53.3 per cent - or $1.3-billion - due to higher interest rates. Another factor was a 4.5 per cent - or $1.8-billion - drop in revenues due to the one time increase in the GST credit, which the government calls the Grocery Rebate.

When comparing the fiscal year as a whole to the previous 2021-22 fiscal year, the report says federal government revenues were up 8.6 per cent - or $34.2-billion - “due to economic growth and the waning fiscal and economic impact of COVID-19.”

Program expenses were down 6.5 per cent - or $29.9-billion - largely due to the expiration of temporary measures related to the pandemic.