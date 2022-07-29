The federal government posted a surplus of $5.3-billion for the first two months of the 2022-23 fiscal year.

In its monthly fiscal monitor report, the Finance Department says the tally compared with a deficit of $23.8-billion for the same period of 2021-22. There were surpluses of $2.7-billion for each of April and May.

The federal government says its 2022-23 financial results continue to improve compared to the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Program expenses, excluding net actuarial losses, were down $17.9-billion, or 23.3 per cent, largely reflecting lower transfers to individuals, businesses and other levels of government.

Public debt charges rose by $1.7-billion, or 44.2 per cent, primarily driven by hot inflation and higher interest rates.

Revenue for the period was up $12.1-billion, or 20.3 per cent. Net actuarial losses were $1.7-billion for the period, compared with almost $2.6-billion a year earlier.

