 Skip to main content

Politics Federal government quietly ends asylum seeker triage pilot program

Subscribe
Register
My account
My account
AdChoices

Federal government quietly ends asylum seeker triage pilot program

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

The Liberals have quietly ended a much-touted “triage” program that aimed to redirect asylum seekers away from crowded shelters in Montreal and Toronto.

The federal government says it needed provincial buy-in for this program to be fully implemented – something it was not able to secure.

The triage program was announced last year after the Quebec government and the city of Toronto raised concerns over an influx of asylum seekers flooding their temporary housing.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa’s response was a plan to “triage” arriving migrants to see if they’d be willing to settle in areas outside of Montreal or Toronto to await the outcomes of their refugee claims.

The federal government initially tried to work with the province of Ontario, but said the Doug Ford government was unwilling to participate, forcing Ottawa to go to municipalities to find shelter options.

Marie-Emmanuelle Cadieux, a spokeswoman for Border Security Minister Bill Blair, says the project did manage to relocate five families to Chatham-Kent, but a larger program needed provincial support, so the pilot is now over.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter