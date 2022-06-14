Sources confirm the Canadian government is putting an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates for domestic and outbound international travellers and federally regulated workers.

The government has been facing mounting pressure from tourism and travel associations to do away with vaccine mandates to help ease pressure at Canada’s airports and bring rules in line with provincial public health measures.

Two government sources close to the decision, who were granted anonymity to speak about matters they were not authorized to discuss publicly, say the rules for foreign nationals coming to Canada will not change.

The change will also affect federal workers who have been put on unpaid leave because of their vaccination status.

The new rules are expected to come into effect on June 20.

A formal announcement is expected later today.

