Federal government to invest more than $12-billion in Ontario public transit projects

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is investing more than $12-billion in public transit projects in Ontario.

He says the money will go toward four subway projects in the Greater Toronto Area and one rapid-transit project in Hamilton.

Trudeau says the Ontario Line project in Toronto will bring rapid transit from Exhibition Place, through downtown, to the Ontario Science Centre.

The second project for the Greater Toronto Area is the Eglinton Crosstown West extension, which will create a continuous rapid transit line along Eglinton Avenue between Scarborough and Mississauga.

The third and fourth transit projects in the GTA are the Yonge Street North Subway extension and the Scarborough Subway extension.

In Hamilton, Trudeau says the federal government will support a rapid-transit line that will go from McMaster University, through downtown, to Eastgate Centennial Park in Stoney Creek.

“This $12-billion in funding means people will get where they need to go faster, all with tens of thousands fewer cars on the road daily,” Trudeau said.

Part of the funding will also go toward buying zero-emissions streetcars for the Toronto Transit Commission, he added.

Further details on the funding were expected to be announced later Tuesday.

