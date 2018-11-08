 Skip to main content

Politics Federal government to spend $86-million to combat guns, gang activity in Canada

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Federal government to spend $86-million to combat guns, gang activity in Canada

The Canadian Press
Comments

Ottawa will spend $86-million to stop illegal guns from entering the country and to combat the rise of gun violence in Canada.

The Canada Border Services Agency will receive $51.5-million to expand its detector dog teams, which help border-security officers detect drugs and guns at key highway crossings with the United States. The money will also go toward expanding X-ray scanning technology at postal centres and air cargo facilities.

The RCMP will get $34.5-million over five years to enhance their intelligence resources to help catch more cross-border firearms traffickers and smugglers.

Story continues below advertisement

The money is part of a five-year $327-million funding commitment announced earlier this year aimed at addressing criminal gun and gang activities.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says gun violence and organized crime are serious problems in Canada and that focused initiatives are needed to reduce violent crime across the country.

Border Security Minister Bill Blair says public consultations on a possible ban on handguns and assault weapons is ongoing, and expects to deliver a report back to government by the end of the year.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019