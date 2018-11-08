Federal government to spend $86-million to combat guns, gang activity in Canada

Ottawa will spend $86-million to stop illegal guns from entering the country and to combat the rise of gun violence in Canada.
The Canada Border Services Agency will receive $51.5-million to expand its detector dog teams, which help border-security officers detect drugs and guns at key highway crossings with the United States. The money will also go toward expanding X-ray scanning technology at postal centres and air cargo facilities.
The RCMP will get $34.5-million over five years to enhance their intelligence resources to help catch more cross-border firearms traffickers and smugglers.
The money is part of a five-year $327-million funding commitment announced earlier this year aimed at addressing criminal gun and gang activities.
Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says gun violence and organized crime are serious problems in Canada and that focused initiatives are needed to reduce violent crime across the country.
Border Security Minister Bill Blair says public consultations on a possible ban on handguns and assault weapons is ongoing, and expects to deliver a report back to government by the end of the year.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.