Politics

Federal government urges action from all Canadians on ending gender-based violence

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Maryam Monsef, the federal minister for women and gender equality, says the campaign is a time to reflect on and renew the commitment to ending violence against women, girls and people of all gender identities and expressions across Canada and around the world.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Monday is the international day for the elimination of violence against women, and with it comes the start of the annual “16 Days of Action” campaign to draw attention to the issue.

Maryam Monsef, the federal minister for women and gender equality, says the campaign’s theme – “Our actions matter” – reflects that no person can end gender-based violence alone.

She says the campaign is a time to reflect on and renew the commitment to ending violence against women, girls and people of all gender identities and expressions across Canada and around the world.

The Liberal government has committed upwards of $200 million to a strategy to address the issue, and in the recent election campaign promised $30 million more to develop a national action plan.

The 16 Days initiative encompasses a sombre anniversary in Canada this year.

On Dec. 6, it will be 30 years since a gunman claiming to be fighting feminism murdered 14 women at the Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal.

