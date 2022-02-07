A protester carrying an empty fuel container on a broom handle walks on Metcalfe Street past Ontario Provincial Police officers, as a protest against COVID-19 restrictions that has been marked by gridlock and the sound of truck horns continues into its second week in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

The federal government has proposed cross-jurisdiction meetings to respond to the trucker protests while urging Ottawa Police to take control of the occupation in the downtown city core that encompasses the Parliament buildings.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and other ministers held a news conference Monday to say a “trilateral table” will be set up with the Ontario government and City of Ottawa to co-ordinate actions to help establish order.

Mr. Blair said “it is well past the time to bring the protest to an end,” but he laid responsibility at the feet of Ottawa Police, saying they have all the resources to end the protests.

“Let me clear, it is not the role of any government to direct law enforcement operations. It is the responsibility of the police of jurisdiction and this case the Ottawa Police Service to maintain public order and uphold the rule of law.”

Mr. Blair, a former Toronto police chief, said Ottawa Police have the resources to manage the siege , noting RCMP and OPP have provided extra officers and money. The RCMP have provided 275 agents and the Ontario Provincial Police have sent 100 officers.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra also suggested that the Ontario government should suspend the commercial licenses of truckers who are involved in the protests.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not make himself available but Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic Leblanc said he has been getting regular briefings.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Mr. Leblanc ducked questions when asked if they would stop the foreign funding of the protests that was proposed by Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank on England.

All Mr. Mendicino would say is that Canada has strong laws to prevent people from contributing an effort to undermine public safety or national security.

“If some of the sources of those funds are beyond our borders, then obviously we would want to be looking at that very, very carefully,” he said.

In an article published in The Globe and Mail Monday, Mr. Carney, who is also seen as a potential Liberal leadership contender, deplored the way the authorities have handled the occupation.

“The goals of the leadership of the so-called freedom convoy were clear from the start: to remove from power the government that Canadians elected less than six months ago,” he wrote. “This is sedition. That’s a word I never thought I’d use in Canada. It means “incitement of resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority.

Mr. Carney said this “blatant treachery was dismissed as comic” and was not taken seriously by our public safety authorities, who allowed the convoy’s entry into the heart of our capital and watched as its “dangerous infrastructure has been steadily reinforced – a policy of engagement that has amounted to a reality of appeasement.”

The former banker said Ottawa must choke off the money that is financing the occupation.

“Canadian authorities should take every step within the law to identify and thoroughly punish them. The involvement of foreign governments and any officials connected to them should be identified, exposed, and addressed,” he wrote.

Some Conservative MPs are starting to condemn the protests in Ottawa as the core of the party caucus defends the occupation of the capital city which has demands ranging from removing the elected government to an end to all pandemic restrictions.

Over the weekend Alberta MP Greg McLean was the latest Conservative caucus member to call for an end to the protests after Quebec MP Pierre Paul-Hus condemned them late last week and Conservative Senator Dennis Patterson quit the caucus over its support for the demonstrations.

But the party’s most prominent MPs continue to support them. Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen described the protesters as “passionate, patriotic and peaceful” and called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to extend an “olive branch” to the protesters. Mr. Trudeau has not commented recently on the protests which over the weekend became larger, more intense and include an allegation of attempted arson.

The protests are now on day 11, blocking several streets in the downtown core. Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson described the protests as “out of control” and declared a state of emergency on Sunday.

“I support law and order. These illegal blockades must end now,” Mr. McLean said on social media on Sunday. A previous post in which he said the protests he saw were like a winter carnival and he called “shame” on what he said was unbalanced media coverage that focused on racist symbols at the protest.

“Honestly, without the trucks lining the street and honking, it would be a winter carnaval [sic] kind of day,” he said in the original post.

On Sunday he said he “did not intend to minimize the gravity of the situation by comparing aspects of it to a winter carnival.”

“This is a very serious matter, he said, calling on the federal government to “show leadership” and outline a path forward.

Mr. Paul-Hus said last week that the streets should be cleared and “that we stop this occupation controlled by radicals and anarchist groups.”

Ottawa-area Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre, who is running to be the party’s permanent leader, last week described the protesters as “bright, joyful and peaceful Canadians” who were “championing freedom over fear on Parliament Hill.”

The Conservatives are “emboldening” the protesters and “clearly evoking” Trumpian language, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Monday as he called for an emergency debate in the House of Commons on the occupation and the possible next steps. Mr. Singh also accused Mr. Trudeau of being absent on the issue.

He said the protests are unprecedented compared to the hundreds of other demonstrations that Parliament Hill has seen which have not been marked by “rampant examples of harassing of citizens, of verbal assaults, physical assaults of charges being laid by the police.”

Former Conservative leader and current MP Andrew Scheer has also come out in support of the protests.

On Saturday Alberta MP Rachael Thomas wrote an op-ed in the Toronto Sun explaining why she supports the demonstrations in Ottawa. The protesters have forced the closure of businesses and a shopping mall for more than a week because of safety concerns from the demonstrations.

“It is an honour and a joy to walk among and converse with those who have gathered on Parliament Hill from all corners of our country,” Ms. Thomas wrote.

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.