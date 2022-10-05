NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, right, looks on as he joins Nicolas Marcus Thompson, Executive Director of the Black Class Action Secretariat to hold a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sept. 28.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The federal government is asking a judge to dismiss a class-action lawsuit filed by Black civil servants, arguing the matter is better pursued in another jurisdiction as a labour grievance.

The proposed class-action, filed in Federal Court in 2020, alleges that around 30,000 Black civil servants lost out on “opportunities and benefits afforded to others based on their race” going back to the 1970s.

The statement of claim says the lawsuit is seeking damages to compensate Black public servants for the mental and economic hardships they faced.

In a court motion, the government argues the Federal Court is not the proper jurisdiction to hear the case because the claim should be dealt with as a labour grievance.

Last week, the same group of Black civil service employees filed a complaint to the United Nations Human Rights Council, accusing the federal government of racism, discrimination, xenophobia and intolerance.

Treasury Board President Mona Fortier said last week the federal government is working to address harms and create an inclusive public service free from harassment and discrimination.