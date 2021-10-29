The federal government has filed a notice of appeal on one of two orders from the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal related to compensation for Indigenous children and their families.

Ottawa did not file an appeal of a separate order related to access to services for First Nations kids.

Cindy Blackstock, the executive director of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society, said in an interview on Friday that it is disappointing that Ottawa filed any appeal.

She said she is glad they did not appeal on what’s called Jordan’s Principle, a policy designed to ensure First Nations kids can access services. But she said the most important thing is what the government does next.

The notice of appeal, made in the Federal Court of Appeal on Friday, is taking place at a politically challenging time for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government.

Since 2015, Ottawa has repeatedly promised that its relationship with Indigenous peoples is the most important relationship. There has also been greater scrutiny of progress on reconciliation more broadly amidst the revelations that unmarked burial sites of former residential school students have been found in recent months by some First Nations.

Job number one is to end the discrimination against First Nations children and families, Ms. Blackstock said.

She added that an agreement has been reached to put a stop to further legal proceedings until Christmas to give way for “serious discussions with the government” to see if the discrimination can be stopped. She said, however, in terms of compensation, that the Caring Society’s view is that money ordered by the Federal Court is for the children and it is not their money. She said they will take the position that the order on compensation “ought to stand.”

Federal ministers did not immediately comment.

In its notice of appeal, the federal government argues, among other things, that the Federal Court erred by finding that the tribunal acted reasonably in the context of the evidence ordering monetary compensation to First Nations children, their parents and grandparents under the Canadian Human Rights Act (CHRA).

Friday marks exactly one month since Federal Court Justice Paul Favel ruled that the federal government had not shown two orders from the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal (CHRT) were unreasonable.

Ottawa had a 30-day window to decide whether to appeal.

While in the Netherlands on Friday at a news conference, Mr. Trudeau said the federal government was working to the last minute on this issue and noted that reconciliation is extremely important but it is not always easy to achieve. He also reiterated that government remains committed to compensating Indigenous children.

The crux of Ottawa’s position in the CHRT case revolves around questions about jurisdiction. During the proceedings leading up to Justice Favel’s ruling, Robert Frater, a lawyer for the Attorney-General of Canada, said the government acknowledges the need to reform its child-welfare policies and programs, and recognizes old policies caused harm. Ottawa recognized the need to compensate those who were affected, Mr. Frater said.

But he said the need to redress those wrongs and prevent them from happening again did not justify the tribunal’s orders. Mr. Frater argued the CHRT’s decisions were reached through a flawed chain of reasoning. The federal government also argued the tribunal erred by ordering the same monetary compensation to all of the First Nations children, parents and grandparents.

