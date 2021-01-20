Federal health officials raise concern over ‘alarming rate’ of COVID-19 cases in Indigenous communities

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Federal health officials raise concern over ‘alarming rate’ of COVID-19 cases in Indigenous communities

Kristy Kirkup
Ottawa
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Indigenous Services Canada Chief Medical Officer of Public Health Dr. Tom Wong responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Jan. 20, 2021.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Indigenous communities are seeing an “alarming” rate of COVID-19 cases, the Chief Medical Officer of Public Health for Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) said Wednesday.

“I am concerned about the alarming rate at which COVID-19 is spreading in Indigenous and other communities,” Dr. Tom Wong told a news briefing in Ottawa.

ISC said Wednesday that the number of reported active cases reached an all-time high this week in First Nations communities, with 5,571 active cases reported as of Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Weekly numbers of newly reported cases fluctuated between 1,753 to 2,046 since the beginning of the year, the department added.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indigenous communities is a major concern to the federal government and public health officials. They have noted the potential for a greater risk of spread because of continuing challenges and inequities, including housing, the prevalence of underlying medical conditions and the extent of medical services available in Indigenous communities.

Ottawa has also been concerned since the beginning of the pandemic that the second wave would be more extensive in Indigenous communities than the first.

The number of cases now is much higher than the peak of the first wave, Dr. Wong said. By comparison, he said, during the peak of the first wave, First Nations communities had 99 active cases.

“Now we are looking at over 5,500 active cases,” he said. “When you look at the trend over the past couple of weeks, the increasing trend continues.”

Dr. Wong noted that in Manitoba for example, First Nations communities amount for 11 per cent of the provincial population, but it has been reported that they account for a third or a half of COVID-19 hospitalizations and over 50 per cent of admissions to intensive care units.

He said there are a number of reasons for the rise in cases, including the impact of activity outside those communities, and the holiday period, when there may have been gatherings or travel.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Wong also warned about the capacity of the health care system and its ability to respond if the COVID-19 rate doesn’t come down with current public health measures,

“We would be in a situation where ... the entire health system would be overwhelmed,” he said. “We don’t want that to happen.”

On Wednesday, Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller called for sustained vigilance, noting that public health measures such as physical distancing, hand-washing and mask-wearing, which worked to keep cases down during the first wave, should also help during the second. He also said there are efforts underway to ensure vaccines reach all communities.

“What we are saying to Canadians, to Indigenous people, now is not the time to let down your guard,” he said. “This is not the time to ease public health restrictions.”

Mr. Miller also said the virus can become a “tinder box” in communities owing to housing conditions, noting action has to be taken quickly to prevent rapid spread in communities with even a few cases of COVID-19.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies