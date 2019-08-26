 Skip to main content

Politics Federal Liberals launch ‘Choose Forward’ as election campaign slogan

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Federal Liberals launch ‘Choose Forward’ as election campaign slogan

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A release from the party says 'Choose Forward' is the official campaign theme that will be stamped on a series of national ads featuring Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The federal Liberals have decided on a slogan they hope will resonate with voters and best represent their political brand as they roll out their campaign for the October election.

A release from the party says “Choose Forward” is the official campaign theme that will be stamped on a series of national ads featuring Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The party says the ads, which begin airing on television this week, will be part of “a comprehensive and digitally-integrated campaign that also includes featured stories from Canadians.”

Story continues below advertisement

One shows a smiling Trudeau engaging with constituents in his working class Montreal riding of Papineau and delivering his campaign message while riding a transit bus.

He talks about things he says the Liberals have done to help average Canadians, such as cutting taxes for the middle class, creating the Canada Child Benefit and their climate change plan – and he fires a broadside at Andrew Sheer’s Conservatives, whom he accuses of trying to block such initiatives.

“The Conservatives like to say they’re for the people but then they cut taxes for the wealthy and cut services for everybody else,” Trudeau says.

That’s become the main theme of the Liberal camp, and it’s a refrain Canadians will no doubt hear repeated countless times during the coming campaign.

The ad concludes with the prime minister facing the camera and saying that “in October we’ve got a choice to make – keep moving forward and build on the progress we’ve made, or go back to the politics of the Harper years. I’m for moving forward for everyone.”

Canadians are expected to head to the polls on Oct. 21.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter