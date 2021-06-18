 Skip to main content
Politics

Federal measures to welcome more refugees to Canada will include higher limit on most persecuted

Janice Dickson
Ottawa
Open this photo in gallery

Visitors line up at an immigrant and refugee vaccine clinic set up by Global Medic in Toronto on April 27, 2021.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino says the federal government is “redoubling” its efforts to welcome more refugees to the country.

Mr. Mendicino said Ottawa will resettle refugees to Canada by bolstering an existing economic pilot program, and it will increase the number of protected persons the country will welcome this year.

He said that this year’s World Refugee Day – which is Sunday, June 20 – comes at a challenging time because the COVID-19 pandemic has made the situation for refugees worse.

“When others close their doors, we keep them open. We will keep looking for new ways to support and welcome refugees, because offering refuge to the world’s most vulnerable speaks to who we are as Canadians,” he said in a statement.

One way the Liberal government plans to welcome newcomers is by improving the economic mobility pathways pilot. It was launched in 2018 and welcomes refugees through economic immigration streams.

Mr. Mendicino announced new measures to improve the pilot, which is meant to help settle 500 refugees and their families.

The new measures would expedite the processing of permanent residence applications for applicants of the program in several streams so they can start working faster, make it easier for refugees in the program to get settlement funds, waive fees for permanent residence applications, make the application process more flexible and provide pre-departure medical services to assist with immigration medical exams.

Ottawa will also increase the number of protected persons it will welcome this year from 23,500 to 45,000. Someone is considered a protected person if they fear persecution in his or her country because of race, nationality, religion, membership in a social group or political opinion.

The government said it will expedite the processing of applications so more protected persons can quickly become permanent residents.

There are more than 40,000 protected persons and their dependents in Canada with open permanent residence applications, according to government figures, and so far this year almost 11,000 protected persons became permanent residents.

Ottawa will also spend up to $3-million over two years to support nine organizations that help privately sponsored refugees.

