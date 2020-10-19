Federal ministers condemn violence against Mi’kmaq fishers, say their rights must be upheld

Recent acts of violence against Mi’kmaq fishers in Nova Scotia are disgusting, unacceptable and racist in nature, Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said Monday as Ottawa pledged to ensure constitutionally recognized rights are upheld.
Mr. Miller joined three fellow cabinet ministers for a news conference on Monday, saying they wanted to address the “disgraceful” and “alarming” events that have unfolded recently.
Over the weekend, the RCMP went into a group of small Acadian fishing villages in Nova Scotia to try and stop escalating violence there. They set up road checkpoints, brought in tactical officers and established a heavy police presence after a suspicious fire destroyed a lobster pound just a few days after it was ransacked by an angry mob.
A fire on Friday night at a lobster holding facility in Middle West Pubnico used by Mi’kmaq fishermen erupted hours after police arrested and charged a man in relation to an assault against Sipekne’katik First Nation Chief Mike Sack in New Edinburgh earlier in the week.
The fire capped a week of violence that included two clashes involving hundreds of people outside lobster pounds that store Indigenous-caught lobster. The head of a local fisheries union has since quit, saying he fears for his safety, and the Sipekne’katik chief said he suspects the fire was a response to the arrest of the man who attacked him at a protest.
Mr. Miller said Monday there has been nothing short of “acts of violence” perpetrated against the Mi’kmaq, adding that every person in Canada, whether Indigenous or non-Indigenous, must be able to feel safe in their home communities and be able to earn a living to support their families.
“It is a disgrace to see these threats and acts of intimidation and violence take place in this country,” he said.
Under the Supreme Court of Canada’s Marshall decision, the Mi’kmaq have a constitutionally protected right to fish in pursuit of a moderate livelihood, he said, adding Ottawa will continue to uphold that right.
“No act of violence will prevent Canada from upholding that right, nor from the Mi’kmaq people from exercising that right,” he said.
Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan has also called for peace while discussions take place with First Nations and fish harvesters. She also said the violence, fires and destruction of property in the last week is “disgusting.”
“And it is not the Nova Scotia I know and love,” she said.
Indigenous people have been let down by police who are sworn to protect them, Mr. Miller added, while he stressed the need for peace to move toward.
“Clearly that has not been the case up to now.”
The federal government and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have faced questions in recent days including concerns about the response by the national police force to escalating violence.
Chief Sack has said that he doesn’t welcome the RCMP and the army is needed to prevent commercial fishermen from “taking the law into their own hands.”
“They’re doing whatever they want and getting away with it,” he said. “We need the military to come step in to keep the peace.”
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Monday the situation does not constitute a military operation and it is the responsibility of the RCMP.
Ottawa has taken necessary steps to ensure they have adequate resources to do the job, he said.
Mr. Blair also said he appreciates the concern of Chief Sack and that the federal government shared in the concerns over the violence that took place, adding he has had discussions with the RCMP Commissioner.
“We both agree,” he said. “This is very much a police responsibility.”
Police must be fair and impartial in the exercise of those duties, he added, but said that when crimes are committed and people are victimized the police can “never be impartial to that.”
“They have a responsibility to act,” he said.
He said the RCMP are investigating and laying charges for those who commit acts of violence. He also said RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has assured him that she understands this responsibility as well.
Liberal cabinet ministers and the federal NDP have also requested an emergency debate in the House of Commons.
On Twitter on Sunday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Mi’kmaq have been “terrorized” and he urged the Prime Minister to take immediate action.
