Federal modelling shows third wave looms if public health measures fail to contain COVID-19 variants

Marieke Walsh
Ottawa
Open this photo in gallery

Nurses administer rapid COVID-19 tests at a construction site n Toronto on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Current public health measures aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19 will not be enough to contain faster spreading variants of the disease, leaving Canada with the prospect of a third, more intense, wave of the pandemic this spring, according to new federal modelling.

The projections released Friday by the Public Health Agency of Canada show that provinces and territories are successfully tamping down the second wave of COVID-19, but those efforts may soon be undone as the highly contagious variants take hold, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said.

“With more contagious variants spreading, further lifting of the public health measures will cause the epidemic to resurge rapidly and strongly,” Dr. Tam said. The warning comes after Ontario eased measures outside of the Greater Toronto Area and Quebec, Alberta and Manitoba have lifted restrictions and reopened many businesses.

“Current community-based public health measures will be insufficient to control rapid growth and resurgence,” Dr. Tam said.

Her comments come the same week that medical officers of health in Toronto and Peel region asked the province to delay any lifting of restrictions. Premier Doug Ford’s government will announce later Friday what it plans to do with the regions still under stay at home orders.

The public health agency released two sets of models: one that showed the trajectory of the pandemic if the variants don’t take off and another that showed what will happen if they do. Dr. Tam said the latter model is Canada’s new baseline and a “current reality.”

Over the last week the country has averaged 2,886 daily new cases. The projections with the new variants show that if the current restrictions remain in place then Canada could see 10,000 cases per day by the end of March. If public health measures are lifted the modelling show a near vertical climb in case counts and Canada could be on track for more than 20,000 daily new cases by mid-March.

“With more contagious variants spreading, further lifting of the public health measures will cause the epidemic to re-surge rapidly and strongly,” Dr. Tam said.

The model shows that if restrictions are enhanced and individuals follow strict physical distancing then even with the spread of the new variants Canada could successfully stamp out the second wave and avoid a third resurgence.

The variants of concern were first identified in Britain, South Africa and Brazil. In Canada there are more than 660 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, linked to Britain. Dr. Tam said it not only spreads faster, but evidence also shows it has a higher risk of severe outcomes such as hospitalizations and death.

She and Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Howard Njoo cautioned that the models show options for what could happen and are not a crystal ball. They repeatedly urged the provinces and territories to tread carefully when choosing to ease restrictions.

“We’ve been saying all along that if we ease measures too soon the epidemic will re-surge even stronger but with highly contagious variants in our midst, the threat to uncontrolled epidemic growth is significantly elevated,” Dr. Tam said. “This is why measures must be stronger, stricter and sustained long enough to suppress rapid epidemic growth.”

She said Canada’s vaccination campaign has not yet protected enough people and that even countries that have more successfully doled out the jabs have had to put in place stricter rules to control the variants.

