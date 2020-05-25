Federal political parties under fire from Bloc Québécois for accepting wage subsidy during COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet holds a press conference on Parliament Hill amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Monday, May 25, 2020. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet condemned other political parties on Monday – particularly the Liberals and Conservatives – for accessing the taxpayer-funded wage subsidy program aimed at supporting workers and businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a news conference in Ottawa, Mr. Blanchet pointed out that the Liberals and the Conservatives both raised millions of dollars in political donations during the first three months of 2020 and should not be using the program.

Political donation records for the first three months of 2020 show the Conservative party raised $3.8-million, the Liberals raised $2.9-million, the NDP raised $963,924, the Greens received $576,644 and the Bloc collected $184,196.

“Critical is a very gentle word for the way I feel about that. I find it absolutely unacceptable,” Mr. Blanchet said.

“The money is not a gift provided to the people by the government because they are nice people. It is reserved for businesses, the companies and the people who really need it. And the Liberals don’t need it and the Conservatives don’t need it. Maybe the NDP needs it. Maybe the Greens need it. We do not.”

​The federal subsidy announced by the federal government is designed to help keep employees on the payroll and covers 75 per cent of wages for employees of eligible employers, including non-profit organizations and registered charities.

The Bloc Québécois has confirmed the party has not applied for the subsidy.

When asked Monday about the Liberals accepting the wage subsidy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the importance of ensuring that employees are connecting to their employers and the program was established to help workers in non-profit organizations and other businesses.

Mr. Trudeau also announced Monday that the federal government is in discussions on ensuring every worker in Canada has access to ten days of paid sick leave a year should they need it.

On Friday, staff for the federal Liberals, Conservatives, NDP and Greens confirmed to The Globe and Mail that they have all applied for a taxpayer-funded wage subsidy while citing financial challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conservative leadership hopefuls Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole said on Twitter over the weekend that they both take issue with their party accepting the subsidy.

“Under my leadership, the Conservative Party will not take the subsidy and over time will repay the amount it has taken,” Mr. O’Toole said. “I call on all other parties to do the same.”

Mr. MacKay said his party cannot oppose taxpayer subsidies and then “support taxpayer subsidies of political parties.”

​NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh defended his party’s decision to use the wage subsidy.

“In terms of our party, it was a simple decision," he said Monday.

"When we saw a loss of revenue at the party level and workers potentially being laid off, losing their jobs and having to go on other programs like the CERB, this is exactly what the wage subsidy is for, to ensure that workers remain connected to their jobs and we believe that’s important."

Green Party of Canada executive director Prateek Awasthi said Friday the party has applied for the wage-subsidy program but it has not received the subsidy yet.