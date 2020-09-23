Throne Speech live: What to expect today in Trudeau’s plan for COVID-19, the economy and more

The latest

MPs return to Parliament Hill on Wednesday afternoon to hear the government’s new plan for public health and the economy in the COVID-19 pandemic. Ceremonies begin around 2 p.m. (ET), and Governor-General Julie Payette is due to read the Throne Speech at about 2:40, followed by a televised address by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at 6:30. Check back here for updates.

Talks between parties went down to the wire on Tuesday as disagreements drag on about how to balance in-person and virtual sittings of Parliament. The Liberals and NDP support a hybrid model with limited physical attendance, while the Conservatives, whose leader has tested positive for COVID-19, say a trial of a proposed electronic voting system was disastrous and some form of in-person voting is needed.

People to watch on Wednesday

Thanks to COVID-19, Wednesday’s speech will be a physically distanced affair for MPs who’ve convened less often lately (and more often virtually) than in the past. But even leaders who aren’t actually present for the speech will still play important roles in what happens after it.

Justin Trudeau: In an unusual move, the Prime Minister will follow up the Throne Speech ceremony with a national televised address. A spokeswoman said it will be about “the urgency of fighting COVID-19 as we face down the prospect of a second wave of the virus.” His address is expected to last 15 minutes, followed by a combined 15 minutes for opposition parties.

Chrystia Freeland: It’s been just over a month since the Prime Minister gave his top deputy the Finance portfolio after her predecessor, Bill Morneau, resigned from cabinet and as an MP. Ms. Freeland has promised a “wise and prudent” approach to Canada’s finances in her new role.

Julie Payette: Delivering Throne Speeches is the governor-general’s job, but the current one will do so under a cloud of controversy. Current and past employees told news media over the summer that Ms. Payette had harassed her staff, allegations that an Ottawa-based consulting company is now investigating on the government’s behalf. A recent Nanos Research poll found 53 per cent of Canadians were unsatisfied with Ms. Payette’s performance at Rideau Hall.

The absent opposition: Not all party leaders are able to make it in person to Wednesday’s ceremony: Erin O’Toole of the Conservatives and Yves-François Blanchet of the Bloc Québécois tested positive for COVID-19 last week and are in self-isolation. But their parties and Jagmeet Singh’s NDP will have a lot to say about the speech before MPs vote on it, and without the support of at least one party, Mr. Trudeau’s Liberals will lose the confidence of the House and head for a new election (more on that below).

What to expect in the speech

Wednesday’s speech will have three broad themes, according to a senior government official who The Globe is not identifying: Immediate measures to address the health threat of COVID-19, federal income supports for Canadians who still need it, and the eventual recovery plan. Addressing all three will be a complicated balancing act for the Trudeau government. Here are some of the factors to consider.

Relief vs. debt

Ottawa rolled out billions of dollars in emergency relief for individuals and businesses over the summer, and it hasn’t been easy on the nation’s finances. A fiscal update in July predicted a $343.2-billion deficit this year, potentially bringing the federal debt to $1-trillion for the first time in history. But the economy can’t begin to return to normal until a COVID-19 vaccine is widely available, which may not happen until next year or later. In the meantime, Ottawa must decide how much more debt is acceptable before the COVID-19 supports can be scaled down.

Health

While some provinces have more or less fully reopened after the spring and summer lockdowns, Quebec and Ontario aren’t so lucky – and may need Ottawa’s help to keep control of a second wave of infections. Quebec has already raised the alert level in the Montreal and Quebec City areas as new cases increase there, and Ontario decreased its public-gathering limits as infections spread in the Toronto, Peel and Otttawa regions. Last week, a gathering of premiers pressed the federal government for $28-billion more in annual health transfers and even more for infrastructure.

Environment

When the Liberals won a minority government last fall, they promised an ambitious agenda to reduce Canada’s greenhouse-gas emissions to net zero. Will there be room for a green recovery plan in Wednesday’s Throne Speech, and if so, what could it look like? Such questions come at a crucial time for one of the Liberals' signature climate policies, the national carbon price: Ottawa has just made deals with New Brunswick and Ontario to accept their carbon-pricing regimes, while the Supreme Court begins hearings on whether the national framework is constitutional.

What happens after the speech?

Throne Speeches must eventually go before the House for a vote, though that might not be for a few weeks. If it passes, the Liberals' minority government will have the breathing room it needs to implement its plan; but if the government loses, Parliament is dissolved and a new election is called. That would then give Elections Canada a daunting challenge: Organizing safe nationwide voting that keeps Canadians safe from COVID-19.

