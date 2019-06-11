Federal tourism agency to sponsor Canada Day gala in Beijing

A federal government crown corporation is serving as the principal sponsor of a Canada-Day-themed gala in Beijing later this month even as two Canadians remain jailed in China over what the Trudeau government has called “political reasons.”

Destination Canada, formerly known as the Canadian Tourism Commission, is billed as the “principal sponsor” of a “Canada Day in Beijing Gala dinner” June 21 in the Chinese capital. Lead sponsors include Power Corp., Bank of Montreal, Royal Bank and Manulife.

It will take place as Canada-China relations are at their worst, according to former Canadian diplomat Guy Saint-Jacques, since Ottawa established diplomatic relations with Communist China in 1970. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has strongly condemned China for what she called the “arbitrary arrest” of former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor whose detention by Beijing has surpassed six months.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadians’ arrests are widely regarded as retaliation for Canada’s detention of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou whom the United States has petitioned Ottawa to hand over. In the ensuing months China has inflicted increasing pain on Canadian farmers, banning and restricting the import of significant Canadian commodities including canola, soybeans, pork and beef.

Conservative foreign affairs critic Erin O’Toole said the gala event should be cancelled.

“This is outrageous. With the detention of our citizens and unwarranted trade stoppages directed against Canada we should not be acting like situation normal,” he said.

David Goldstein, the president and CEO of Destination Canada, said China is the second biggest source of visitors to Canada. He said business and leisure travellers to Canada from China spent $1.1-billion in this country last year.

He said this sponsorship arises from a three-year agreement between Destination Canada and the Canada China Business Council covering a series of activities in China. He said he does not believe the sponsorship entails cash – but rather other kinds of support. “Our Beijing office provides support.”

Asked if he felt it was appropriate for a Canadian crown corporation to be sponsoring this gala right now, Mr. Goldstein said China remains an important source of tourism. “It’s still an important market for us. We’re still conducting marketing campaigns throughout China and Beijing. The image of Canada as a destination for business and leisure travelers is still important,” Mr. Goldstein said.

He said the crown corporation will try whenever possible to raise Canada’s profile with prospective Chinese visitors.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Beyond geopolitical issues, I would say bilateral travel is probably one of the best sources of people-to-people diplomacy that we can have at times like this.”

Mr. Goldstein said Destination Canada as an independent crown corporation has its own authority to strike commercial partnership such as this sponsorship.

Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor were taken into custody in China last December only days after Canada detained a senior executive from Huawei on an extradition request from the United States. They were detained for more than five months without charges before being formally arrested in mid-May on allegations of national security violations.

The June 21 Canada Day festivities in Bejing – organized by the Canada China Business Council – will feature Canadian lobster, beef and wines as well as entertainment by Canadian acts including Madame et son Orchestre and Janaia.

NDP MP Nathan Cullen said it is unthinkable for a government agency to sponsor a gala while Canadians are in jail.

“Celebrating with lobster, beef and [music] while two Canadians are facing execution by the home countries rigged judicial system? Seems like our priorities are screwed up and that Trudeau and the embassy are trying to pretend it’s ‘business as usual,” Mr. Cullen said.