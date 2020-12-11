 Skip to main content

Feds asking court for third extension to deal with revamped assisted-dying regime

Joan Bryden
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

For the third time, the federal government is asking a Quebec court for more time to revamp Canada’s assisted-dying law.

The request for an extension – to Feb. 26 – came Friday after the Conservatives held up passage of Bill C-7 for two weeks in the House of Commons.

The bill finally passed Thursday but that leaves the Senate just one week to deal with it before the current court-ordered deadline of Dec. 18.

Story continues below advertisement

In a series of tweets Friday, Justice Minister David Lametti said he’s still hopeful the Senate can pass the bill by Dec. 18.

But just in case it can’t, he said it’s “prudent” to seek another extension.

The bill is intended to bring the law into compliance with a September 2019 court ruling that struck down a provision in the law that allows medically assisted dying only for those whose natural deaths are reasonably foreseeable.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Christine Baudouin initially gave the government six months to comply but subsequently agreed to two extensions, given the disruptions to Parliament caused by last fall’s election and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Liberals introduced a bill to revise the rules in February but it stalled amid the pandemic and then vaporized when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prorogued Parliament in August. They started legislative work on the new version in October.

In urging the Conservatives to stop their filibuster of the bill, Lametti warned earlier this week that there is no guarantee the court would agree to a third extension.

“We should have never had to do this,” he tweeted Friday after announcing he’d filed a motion seeking a third extension.

Story continues below advertisement

“But the Conservatives’ tactics have put Canadians in a potentially precarious situation. If nothing has changed by the 18th, there will be no adequate safeguards and supports in Quebec for those whose death is not reasonably foreseeable.

“We know that Canadians, especially those who are suffering intolerably, are anxious to see these amendments come into effect. We will continue to do everything in our power to see them passed.”

The bill would scrap the near-death requirement for receiving an assisted death but would set up two tracks for eligibility: one with more relaxed rules for people who are near death and another with more stringent conditions for those who are not.

On Friday after the Commons approved the bill, Lametti said he was “very worried” that it could face the same delaying tactics by some Conservatives in the Senate.

Sen. Marc Gold, the government’s representative in the Senate, said Friday he remains focused on working with the various Senate groups to get the bill through the upper house in a “compressed timeframe” while the court considers the request for another extension.

“Given the delays caused by excessive partisanship in the House of Commons, seeking an extension at this stage is the responsible course of action for the Government,” Gold said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Similarly, moving forward swiftly and without delay to meet the current deadline is the responsible course of action for the Senate.”

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies