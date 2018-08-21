Feds considering ways to strengthen measures aimed at protecting elections from foreign interference: Gould

Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould confirms the Trudeau government is considering ways to beef up measures aimed at protecting Canadian elections from foreign interference.
In particular, she says the government is contemplating ways to ensure foreign money is not involved in trying to influence how Canadians vote.
When Parliament resumes next month, insiders have said the government is planning to strengthen Bill C-76, omnibus legislation governing election rules that was introduced last spring.
Proposals for bolstering the bill are to be discussed at a two-day cabinet retreat, starting Wednesday, with ministers hearing from a number of experts in cyberthreats to elections.
Ahead of the retreat, Conservative MP Ed Fast issued a statement accusing the Trudeau cabinet of ignoring the most pressing issues facing the country, focusing instead on “how they can further manipulate election rules to benefit the Liberal Party of Canada in the next election.”
But Gould says protecting the integrity of Canada’s democracy should be a non-partisan issue that all parties can support.
