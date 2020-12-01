 Skip to main content

Finance Canada’s deputy minister Paul Rochon announces departure day after fiscal update

Bill Curry and Marieke Walsh
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Paul Rochon, the deputy minister of Finance Canada, is leaving after six years in charge of the key federal department.

The announcement comes a day after Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland released the government’s fall economic update, which outlined plans for a $381.6-billion deficit this year and a future stimulus package worth up to $100-billion.

In a Tuesday email sent to finance department staff, which was obtained by The Globe, Mr. Rochon said his departure will be effective as of Dec. 14.

Story continues below advertisement

“After more than six years as Deputy Minister of Finance, it is time for me to move on,” Mr. Rochon wrote.

He did not provide an explanation for his departure but thanked the department staff and his senior team for their work over his tenure and throughout the pandemic.

A new deputy minister, he said, would be announced “shortly.”

“I know that you will provide the new DM the very high quality support and advice that is your trademark,” Mr. Rochon wrote.

“It has been a true honour to serve as your Deputy over a period that has been as challenging as it has been fascinating. Throughout this period, you have provided sound and innovative responses to the array of policy issues that faced the government and the Minister of Finance,” he added. “Over the most recent months, the dexterity and skill that you demonstrated in responding to the pandemic has been truly exceptional. The work that went into this year’s Fall Economic Statement is just one more testament to your abilities.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies