Finance Canada’s deputy minister Paul Rochon announces departure day after fiscal update

Paul Rochon, the deputy minister of Finance Canada, is leaving after six years in charge of the key federal department.
The announcement comes a day after Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland released the government’s fall economic update, which outlined plans for a $381.6-billion deficit this year and a future stimulus package worth up to $100-billion.
In a Tuesday email sent to finance department staff, which was obtained by The Globe, Mr. Rochon said his departure will be effective as of Dec. 14.
“After more than six years as Deputy Minister of Finance, it is time for me to move on,” Mr. Rochon wrote.
He did not provide an explanation for his departure but thanked the department staff and his senior team for their work over his tenure and throughout the pandemic.
A new deputy minister, he said, would be announced “shortly.”
“I know that you will provide the new DM the very high quality support and advice that is your trademark,” Mr. Rochon wrote.
“It has been a true honour to serve as your Deputy over a period that has been as challenging as it has been fascinating. Throughout this period, you have provided sound and innovative responses to the array of policy issues that faced the government and the Minister of Finance,” he added. “Over the most recent months, the dexterity and skill that you demonstrated in responding to the pandemic has been truly exceptional. The work that went into this year’s Fall Economic Statement is just one more testament to your abilities.”
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.