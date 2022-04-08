Soldiers from the Finnish Defence Forces participate in the international military exercise Cold Response 22, in Setermoen, Norway, on March 22.JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

Finland’s ambassador to Canada says his country will likely apply to join NATO and that his government anticipates members of the Western military alliance would expedite approval.

Ambassador Roy Eriksson told reporters in Ottawa on Friday that Finland would be “most vulnerable” to repercussions from Russia between the time it applies and a decision being made because it would not be protected by NATO’s collective defence pledge, known as Article Five, during this interim period.

Russia has warned of serious consequences for Nordic countries such as Finland joining NATO.

The ambassador emphasized Finland does not think Moscow would physically attack it over joining the alliance.

Nevertheless, he said, Helsinki is “looking into all the possibilities” of how Russia might respond.

“The most vulnerable time is from the time we have put in a possible application to join NATO and the time when all countries have ratified it,” Mr. Eriksson said.

“It’s during that time, when we are not under the Article Five umbrella, that things could get messy,” he said.

Mr. Eriksson said he personally thinks Finland will become part of NATO, but he said it’s up to the elected officials in the Finnish parliament to decide.

Going nuclear: How Finland is building energy independence from Russia

Since Russia began its military assault on Ukraine in February, opinion polls commissioned by Finnish media outlets have shown a swift U-turn in public opinion in Finland, with the majority now in favour of joining U.S.-led NATO.

“The people, they have already moved and the politicians have to follow,” Mr. Eriksson said.

The envoy said the attack on Ukraine was a sign to Finns that “this could happen to us and we need to secure a place in the Western camp.”

By the end of next week, the Finnish government will table an update on the changed security situation in Europe, and that will form a basis for discussions in Parliament, he said. The government will follow up with a formal recommendation on whether to adjust Finland’s alignment and “it probably will include a recommendation to join NATO,” Mr. Eriksson said.

Finland will clarify next steps regarding a possible decision to seek NATO membership in the coming weeks, Finnish Foreign Affairs Minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters in Brussels on Thursday, after attending a NATO foreign ministers’ meeting.

In March, Russia’s Interfax news agency quoted a Russian Foreign Ministry official saying the possible accession of Sweden and neighbouring Finland to NATO would have serious military and political consequences. Sergei Belyayev, the head of the department for Nordic countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said such a situation would require Russia to take “retaliatory measures,” but didn’t specify what that could include.

Mr. Eriksson said the North Atlantic Council – NATO’s governing body – would make a decision regarding an application to join and then members would have to ratify it.

He said member states have indicated they would “speed up the process” of approving accession.

“We have been told because of the situation that most members would try to [expedite] the process.”

The office of Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly was asked on Friday whether Canada would make an effort to ratify Finland’s accession quickly. Press secretary Adrien Blanchard noted that all decisions require the unanimous consent of the member states, and that NATO’s door remains open to “any European country in a position to undertake the commitments and obligations of membership, and contribute to security in the Euro-Atlantic area.”

Mr. Blanchard pointed to Ms. Joly’s comment on April 4 in Helsinki, where she told reporters she believes “Finland is worthy of a NATO membership.”

As for the Russian response, Mr. Eriksson said “our authorities have warned there will be more cyber attacks and all kinds of mischief.”

He noted that just before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to the Finnish parliament on Friday, computer systems in Finland were subject to an anonymous attack.

“What a coincidence: Just before the speech started we had a massive cyber attack against the foreign ministry, the ministry of defence and the biggest bank and that lasted for one hour.”

With reports from Reuters and Associated Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.