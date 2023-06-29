Open this photo in gallery: The National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg, Man. on June 17, 2021.Shannon VanRaes/The Globe and Mail

A special committee of MPs and judges has begun a probe into the firing of two infectious disease scientists from Canada’s top-secret laboratory in Winnipeg and whether they provided confidential scientific intelligence to China.

Mark Kennedy, communications director for Government House Leader Mark Holland, told The Globe Thursday that the special committee has begun its work and will have unfettered access to all national-security documents related to the firing of Xiangguo Qiu and her husband Keding Cheng from the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg in January, 2021.

“Work is underway and documents are available to the committee members. They work independently,” Mr. Kennedy said in an e-mail.

Exactly why the two infectious-disease scientists were fired has been a contentious political issue. At first, the Liberal government would not disclose any information about the reason for the dismissals, even after it was found in contempt of Parliament over its refusal. The government took House Speaker Anthony Rota to court in 2021 for trying to obtain classified documents on the firings, but abandoned the effort when the 2021 election was called.

In May, the federal government named three former judges – Ian Binnie and Marshall Rothstein, both former Supreme Court judges, and Eleanor Dawson, who sat on the Federal Court of Appeal – to help oversee a special committee of MPs who will investigate the firing of two scientists. They will act as arbiters, adjudicating any dispute about what information or documents can be made public.

MPs from four of the main parties – Liberal Iqra Khalid, Conservative John Williamson, New Democrat Heather McPherson and René Villemure from the Bloc Québécois – are on the special committee, which will see all secret documents involving the transfer of Ebola and Henipah viruses, overseen by Dr. Qiu, to China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology in March, 2019.

More than 250 pages of records have been withheld in their entirety from MPs, and hundreds of others have been partly censored. The government had warned that their release could jeopardize national security.

Mr. Kennedy said the special committee will now see those secret documents, but the MPs must sign an oath of secrecy and will be required to view the classified documents at a secure facility. MPs have no time frame to complete the study, which will be presented to the House of Commons.

Just before Christmas, the government proposed the ad hoc committee with a panel of judges as arbiters. The panel is not a committee of Parliament, which means it will not have the delegated authority and investigative powers of the House of Commons.

Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong has said his party would have preferred a committee of Parliament, which would have more powers and the unfettered right to demand access to additional documents. He said the Conservatives wanted to resurrect the effort of the 43rd Parliament – before the 2021 election – in which a Commons committee requested the documents, but the government refused.

The ad hoc committee will mirror what the former Conservative government set up in 2010 to screen the release of documents about Canada’s participation in the war in Afghanistan.

The Globe and Mail has reported that Dr. Qiu, her husband and other scientists at the lab collaborated with Chinese military researchers to study and conduct experiments on deadly pathogens such as Ebola, Lassa fever and Rift Valley fever.

One of the Chinese researchers, Feihu Yan of the People’s Liberation Army’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences, worked for a period of time at the Winnipeg lab. Dr. Qiu also collaborated on Ebola research with Major-General Chen Wei, the Chinese military’s top epidemiologist and virologist.

Dr. Qiu’s name appears as a co-author on more than 120 scientific research papers published between 2000 and 2021. A significant number were collaborations with Chinese scientists, and much of the research was funded by Chinese government bodies.

She and her husband lost their security clearances in July, 2019, and the RCMP were called in to investigate. Dr. Qiu, who headed the vaccine development and antiviral therapies section at the lab, and Mr. Cheng were finally dismissed in January, 2021.

The RCMP are investigating whether the scientists passed on Canadian intellectual property to China. The investigation is focused on the possibility that materials such as plasma DNA molecules, which could be used to recreate vaccines or viruses, were transferred to Chinese authorities without the approval of the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Four months before the scientists were expelled from the lab, access-to-information documents show Dr. Qiu played a role in shipping two exceptionally virulent viruses – Ebola and Henipah – to the Wuhan facility.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has said all protocols were followed, but documents show the shipments lacked a standard material-transfer agreement that spelled out intellectual-property rights.

Other national-security issues include the fact that students from China were granted access to the high-security lab. Dr. Qiu was able to bring graduate and postgraduate students from China who were studying at the University of Manitoba into the facility. It remains unclear how those students got security clearances to enter the lab, which is equipped to handle the world’s most dangerous viruses.