Dairy cows at a farm in Sainte-Marie-Madelaine, Que., on Aug. 31, 2018.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The first-ever dispute settlement panel under the revised North American free trade deal has ruled that Canada is violating the treaty and must change way it grants special access to its heavily-sheltered dairy market.

The disagreement over dairy between Canada and the United States is a first test of how the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, (USMCA) negotiated by former U.S. President Donald Trump, will function as a replacement for the North American free trade agreement.

Under Canada’s supply-management system for dairy, this country protects farmers from foreign competition with a wall of high tariffs but grants some access – up to a quota limit – for non-Canadian milks, cheeses, ice cream, powders and yogurt – that can be brought into this country under a lower duty rate. These allowances are called tariff-rate quotas.

In a decision made public Tuesday, the USMCA panel said Canada can no longer reserve preferential access, or tariff-rate quotas, for Canadian processors, which ends up denying U.S. farmers market opportunity to sell into this country’s market.

Panel members found that Canada is breaching its commitment under the new United States-Mexico Canada agreement by reserving much of these tariff-rate quotas for the exclusive use of Canadian processors. “Canada’s practice of reserving TRQ pools exclusively for the use of processors is inconsistent with Canada’s commitment” under the USMCA, it said.

“The current Canadian system, which sets aside significant TRQ volumes only for processors, does not pass muster under the treaty.”

The United States requested the dispute settlement panel last May to adjudicate its complaint that Canada is illegally denying U.S. farmers access to these tariff-rate quotas.

On Tuesday, United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai lauded the ruling as a win for the United States.

“This historic win will help eliminate unjustified trade restrictions on American dairy products, and will ensure that the U.S. dairy industry and its workers get the full benefit of the USMCA to market and sell U.S. products to Canadian consumers,” she said in a statement.

She said Canada’s conduct had put U.S. farmers at a disadvantage.

“As a result of this restriction, Canada has been undermining the value of its dairy TRQs for U.S. farmers and exporters since entry into force of the USMCA by limiting access to in-quota quantities negotiated under the agreement.”

Canada had argued before the panel that reserving market access for processors is central to its effort to maintain the overall stability of its supply-managed system.

The Canadian government has 45 days to comply with the panel findings. While it was only made public Tuesday, the panel report was issued on Dec. 20 and Canada has until Feb. 3 to come into compliance.

International trade lawyer Lawrence Herman said the ruling could be of considerable value to U.S. farmers but he declined to speculate on the value. He said it also “represents another blow to Canada’s supply-management system which I think is coming under increasing attention from our trading partners.”

Canada’s International Trade Minister Mary Ng said Ottawa has “taken note of the panel’s findings” on reserving market access for dairy processers. “Our government, as it proceeds with the next steps in the process, will continue to work closely with the Canadian dairy industry. Canada takes its commitments and obligations under international agreements seriously. These include those that Canada has under CUSMA with the United States, Canada’s closest trading partner.”

She said she was pleased however the panel declined to rule on other American complaints.

“We are pleased with the dispute settlement panel’s report, which ruled overwhelmingly in favour of Canada and its dairy industry. In particular, it is important to note that the panel expressly recognizes the legitimacy of Canada’s supply-management system. The panel also confirms that Canada has the discretion to manage its TRQ allocation policies under CUSMA in a manner that supports Canada’s supply management system.

The USMCA, which took effect in July 2020, replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement, granted some additional limited access for U.S. dairy farmers and processors to Canada’s largely closed domestic dairy market, via tariff-rate quotas on 14 products from milk powder to ice cream and cheese.

With a report from Reuters.

