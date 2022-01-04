FILE PHOTO: A student walks past a display at Hillcrest High School on Canada's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, honouring the lost children and survivors of Indigenous residential schools, their families and communities, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File PhotoBLAIR GABLE/Reuters

The federal government and parties involved in a human-rights tribunal case, as well as class actions on First Nations child welfare, released details of agreements-in-principle on Tuesday, including $20-billion for compensation for children and $20-billion for long-term reform.

The agreements in principle were reached late on New Year’s Eve following intense negotiations with parties to a human-rights tribunal case – the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society and the Assembly of First Nations – as well as parties to separate class-action lawsuits related to child welfare. Discussions were facilitated by former Truth and Reconciliation Commission chair Murray Sinclair.

The federal government said Tuesday that the agreements will provide a basis for final settlement agreements to be negotiated over the coming months.

The compensation agreement includes First Nations children on-reserve and in the Yukon, who were removed from their homes between April 1, 1991 and March 31, 2022, and for their parents and caregivers. The agreement on long-term reform is designed to ensure that discrimination found by the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal (CHRT) never repeats itself, the Indigenous Services Department said in a statement.

Cindy Blackstock, the executive director of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society, said the fact an agreement-in-principle has been reached is a credit to young First Nations people in care, survivors of residential schools and Indigenous children taken from their families in what was known as the Sixties Scoop, as well as murdered and missing Indigenous women and the Canadian public.

Canadians have become more aware of the “contemporary injustices” towards First Nations children, and the “landmark loss” of the federal government in Federal Court created a scenario where the government had to act, she said in an interview.

In September, Ottawa’s request for a judicial review of CHRT findings concerning First Nations children was rejected, a decision released on the eve of the first federal National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

In 2019, the tribunal found that Ottawa had wilfully and recklessly discriminated against Indigenous children on reserve by failing to provide funding for child and family services. It also ordered in its ruling that the government must provide up to $40,000 to First Nations children who were unnecessarily taken into care on or after Jan. 1, 2006. It added that its orders also cover parents or grandparents and children denied essential services.

Dr. Blackstock said that the agreement in principle is a non-binding agreement.

“It is words on paper,” she said. “Although this is very encouraging in terms of a plan, what is really important to me is when this plan actually gets implemented and makes a difference in lives of children, to end this ongoing discrimination. That’s what I’ll be waiting for.”

In December, the federal government said it would earmark $40-billion to compensate First Nations children and families for the failures of Canada’s child-welfare system and to pay for long-term reform, in the hopes of settling the matter out of court before the end of the year.

In October, the government announced it would appeal the September Federal Court decision that upheld the CHRT finding, despite calls not to pursue further legal action from representatives from the Canadian Bar Association, the Canadian Medical Association and opposition parties. Ottawa said at the time it had agreed to put a pause on the litigation while it negotiated outside of court with First Nations groups.

Assembly of First Nations Manitoba Regional Chief Cindy Woodhouse said Tuesday that the federal child welfare program was broken from the start and many Canadians do not know that.

She noted, for example, incentives for child welfare agencies to remove children from their families to be placed into foster care. She also said that no amount of money will bring back childhood loss but that Tuesday’s announcement is about acknowledgment. Ms. Woodhouse said she is hopeful that the agreements will change the course for First Nations children and families.

