First Nations to have more control over on-reserve education as Ottawa looks to close funding gap

Open this photo in gallery Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde pauses while speaking during the AFN annual general assembly, in Vancouver on July 26, 2018. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Schools on First Nations reserves will be funded at the same rate as other schools in Canada under a new approach to education that has been developed by the federal government and the Assembly of First Nations.

A new funding arrangement announced Monday by Seamus O’Regan, the new Minister of Indigenous Services, and Perry Bellegarde, the National Chief of the AFN, is aimed at ending decades of disparities between the amount of money spent, per student on reserve schools and the amount spent on provincially run schools.

The underfunding of First Nations education has left many schools in dilapidated condition, and the quality of on-reserve education substandard, even though the Liberal government has spent $3.6-billion over the past three years in trying to address the problem.

“Today we are another step closer to the long-standing goal of First Nations control of First Nations education,” Mr. Bellegarde said Monday in a statement. “It means a shift from proposal-based funding toward predictable and sustained funding so First Nations can plan and build quality educations systems that reflect their needs and their vision of a holistic, lifelong learning.”

The new approach, which will take effect April 1, will not see the government spend any additional money over what has previously been committed. But it will involve a new way of delivering the funds that is sustainable and predictable over the long term with fewer requirements for the First Nations to apply for every dollar they receive.

It will see the federal government provide base funding that is comparable to the money provided by provinces across the country while funding agreements are drafted with the First Nations that take into account such things as remoteness, school size, language and socio-economic conditions.

It also will mean that reserve schools will receive $1,500 per student every year from Ottawa to support language and culture programming. New legislation about language and culture is expected to be tabled in parliament shortly after MPs return from their holiday break later this month.

The government is also promising the resources necessary to pay for full-time kindergarten for every First Nations school that has four- and five-year-old students. And there will be more predictable funding for special education with fewer application requirements.

The new arrangement for education funding is being adopted in concert with the government’s plan to give First Nations with good financial track records 10-year grants for such things as health-care, education and social services with a minimum of bureaucratic oversight.

Inadequate funding for reserve schools has been a long-term problem. Recent statistics suggest that just four in every 10 students on reserves graduate from high school, compared to seven out of 10 for off-reserve Indigenous students, and nine out of 10 for non-Indigenous students.

“Every First Nations child deserves the best start in life with a high-quality and culturally relevant education that meets their needs,” said Mr. O’Regan. “This new approach will allow First Nations to be in the drivers' seat – ensuring they are in control of First Nations education.”