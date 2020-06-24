Fitch downgrades Canada’s credit rating as deficit grows due to emergency coronavirus spending

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Canada’s triple-A credit rating to AA+ in light of “much expanded” 2020 deficits due to billions in emergency spending during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The decision reflects growing public debt at both the federal and provincial levels.

The downgrade of Canada’s long-term foreign currency issuer default rating is the first change since Fitch assigned Canada a AAA rating in that category in August, 2004.

Story continues below advertisement

“The rating downgrade reflects the deterioration of Canada’s public finances in 2020 resulting from the coronavirus pandemic,” the agency stated. Wednesday’s announcement says Canada’s rating outlook is stable.

Fitch expects the coronavirus response to raise Canada’s consolidated gross general government debt to 115.1 per cent of GDP, up from 88.3 per cent of GDP in 2019.

“Canada has a track record of fiscal adjustment during the 1990s. However, the structure of Canada’s decentralized fiscal framework increases the complexity of any fiscal adjustment,” the agency said. “The pandemic has caused several provinces to pause deficit-reduction plans, and some premiers have urged greater direct federal financial support to the provinces.”

“Federal borrowing for crown corporations also increases debt,” Fitch said. “The federal minority Liberal government, which was returned to office in October 2019, has already loosened fiscal policy relative to the first term and postponed a pledge to stabilize net federal government debt in order to address the priorities of allied minority parties.”

After abandoning a 2015 pledge to erase the federal deficit, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau highlighted Canada’s AAA credit rating in his 2019 mandate letter to Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

Mr. Morneau’s Dec. 13 letter said the Minister should continue to reduce the government’s debt as a function of the economy and “continue to build confidence in Canada by preserving our AAA credit rating.”

At that time, the federal government was projecting a $28.1-billion federal budget for the fiscal year that began on April 1, 2020. Those plans changed dramatically as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal government has announced well-over $150-billion in direct spending measures and the Parliamentary Budget Officer has said the deficit for the current fiscal year could exceed $256-billion.

In response to a request for comment on the decision, Mr. Morneau released a statement to The Globe that Canada will continue to be fiscally responsible.

“Going into the global pandemic, Canada was in a great position to deploy our fiscal firepower to protect Canadians, and we have. A worse case scenario for Canadians and the economy would have been to not act. Canada’s COVID-19 response is ensuring workers and businesses have the financial support they need to weather this crisis and come back strong,” he said.

“Canada continues to be in a stronger financial position than many other countries in the G7 and G20. Global markets continue to invest in Canadian bonds, driving our cost of borrowing to historic lows. Moving forward, we will continue to be fiscally responsible while acting to protect our country and its economy.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to deliver a 'snapshot' of the federal government's finances in the House of Commons on July 8. The Canadian Press

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.