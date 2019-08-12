 Skip to main content

Politics Five political parties invited to televised leaders’ debates, Bernier left out for now

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Five political parties invited to televised leaders’ debates, Bernier left out for now

Christian Paas-Lang
Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The leaders of Canada’s five main political parties were invited Monday to take part in this October’s televised federal election debates, but the newly formed People’s Party of Canada has been left out in the cold.

The Liberals, Conservatives, NDP, Bloc Quebecois and Greens have all qualified for the debates, to be held Oct. 7 and Oct. 10, under criteria established by the federal government.

To participate, the parties had to meet two of three criteria, including having one sitting member elected under the party banner and candidates running in 90 per cent of Canada’s electoral ridings in the Oct. 21 election. The third stipulation requires that a party either have earned 4 per cent of the votes cast in the 2015 election, or candidates with a “legitimate chance” to win seats this fall.

Story continues below advertisement

Each party was asked to write a letter to the commission to make their case for why they qualified.

The People’s Party couldn’t meet the first criteria, since it wasn’t established until after the 2015 election and its only member, Quebec MP Maxime Bernier, won his seat as a Conservative. It has met the second requirement, the Leaders’ Debates Commission acknowledged.

However, it does not currently have a “legitimate chance of electing more than one candidate in the next federal election,” debates commissioner and former governor general David Johnston said in a statement.

The party promptly disagreed, noting in a response that in the current political climate, a populist party has “an excellent chance of rapid growth and electing candidates.”

“Canadians have the right to hear views that differ from those of established parties,” Bernier said.

Calling Monday’s decision a “preliminary assessment,” the commission said it would give the party until Sept. 9 to further make its case. The commission will make a final decision by Sept. 16.

“As we moved forward, we didn’t believe we had enough evidence to make a decision, that it would have been unfair to Mr. Bernier to call the shot in early August,” Michel Cormier, executive director of the commission, said Monday in an interview.

Story continues below advertisement

Giving the party more time will allow a snapshot of the party’s prospects as close to the election as possible, while still allowing time to organize the debate properly, Cormier said.

In determining whether the candidates had a “legitimate chance,” the commission considered a variety of sources of information, including evidence from the parties, national and riding-level polls, past candidate performance, membership, fundraising and media visibility, he added.

There is no specific threshold for poll numbers, for example, that would have constituted a legitimate chance of election, Cormier acknowledged, calling the determination a “difficult question.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter