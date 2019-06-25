Ford orders review of appointments after departure of another Dean French relative

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has ordered a review of all pending patronage appointments after another post connected to his former chief of staff Dean French was revealed.

Katherine Pal resigned from the Public Accountants Council of Ontario on Tuesday after revelations that she is a niece of Mr. French.

A source in the Premier’s Office, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the issue, said Mr. Ford wasn’t aware of the connection and “hit the roof” when he found out and ordered her out of the position by end of day. Mr. Ford on Tuesday ordered are review of all pending appointments, the source said, but not those that have already been finalized. Ms. Pal, for example, was appointed in December.

“The Premier’s Office has spoken with Ms. Katherine Pal and she has resigned from Ontario’s Public Accounts Council, effective immediately,” spokeswoman Kayla Iafelice said in an emailed statement.

Mr. French, resigned in the midst of a patronage scandal on Friday, hours after Mr. Ford abruptly revoked the appointments of two new agents-general that came with salaries of $165,000 to $185,000. One was Mr. French’s wife’s second cousin and the other was a friend of his sons.

The former chief of staff was back in the Premier’s Office on Monday, however, where he addressed senior staff and said his goodbyes.

Ms. Pal, a certified financial planner who works at her family’s insurance company, was appointed to the council for a three-year term starting on Dec. 31, 2018. The council has half-day meetings four times a year. Members are paid $1,400 per meeting that runs three hours or longer, according to the council’s 2018 annual report.

Ms. Pal’s bio was quickly scrubbed from the Public Accountants Council’s website on Tuesday afternoon.

The Globe has reached out to Ms. Pal for comment.

In a statement posted online Tuesday, Keith Bowman, the council’s CEO, said Ms. Pal was “extremely well qualified” for the position.

“Her finance credentials are impeccable,” he said, adding that she has “significant experience” in the financial services industry as well as other qualifications.

“Ms. Pal’s contributions to the council will be missed and, on behalf of the council, we thank her for her service,” Mr. Bowman said.

Earlier Tuesday, the NDP criticized Ms. Pal’s appointment in a press release.

“How many family members, close personal friends, business partners and lacrosse-playing friends of the French family will Doug Ford hand over cushy jobs to, paid for by the people of Ontario?” said NDP MPP Taras Natyshak.

“Do qualifications even matter in this government, when Doug Ford appoints the family members of his own staff to government jobs? These appointments stink and Ontarians deserve so much better.”

Jamie Wallace, the premier’s deputy chief of staff, has assumed the position of chief of staff post until a replacement is named.

Mr. French’s resignation came on the heels of the Premier’s cancellation of the appointments of Tyler Albrecht and Taylor Shields as the new agents-general to New York and London.

The appointments of Mr. Albrecht, a 26-year-old who played lacrosse with Mr. French’s sons, and Ms. Shields, who is Mr. French’s wife’s second cousin, rankled cabinet ministers, MPPs and government insiders.