Ontario families will start reaping the benefits of a new child care deal with Ottawa next month, Premier Doug Ford announced Monday.

At a joint press conference with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Brampton, Ont., the two leaders released the details of the long-delayed deal to make Ontario’s sky-high daycare costs more affordable for families.

By September, 2025, the $10.2-billion in cash from Ottawa will mean families will only be paying an average of $10 a day for child care. The approximately $300 monthly charge is a dramatic drop for families across the province. In 2020, it cost a Toronto family $1,578 per month to have a toddler in daycare.

Beginning in May, the Ontario government says parents with kids aged 5 and younger in participating licensed child care centres will have their fees reduced by as much as 25 per cent. The change will be retroactive to April 1, the government said.

In December those fees will be cut again to an average of 50 per cent.

“I know Ontario parents have been wondering for a while when this was going to happen, but we worked hard to get this deal done because you deserve affordable childcare,” Mr. Trudeau said. “Parents, especially moms, shouldn’t have to choose between family or career.”

The Prime Minister described the negotiations with Ontario as “very tricky” but said the province will catch up to other jurisdictions and implement $10-a-day child care within the next four years.

“Together, we’re here to provide real relief to parents and families in Ontario,” Mr. Ford said. “It’s a great deal for Ontario parents, and the right deal for Ontarians. It’s a deal that provides flexibility in how we allocate federal funding.”

The province is describing the deal as a $13.2-billion deal because it has secured $2.9-billion for the first year after the deal ends.

Mr. Ford is the last premier to sign onto the $30-billion five-year child care deal announced a year ago in the federal budget. In Nova Scotia, parents are paying less for daycare retroactive to January, rather than April in Ontario.

The province has the highest child care costs in the country and said to close the gap it needed more money than the per-capita share of the cash offered by Ottawa, which totalled $10.2-billion over five years. The deal shows the province’s lengthy talks didn’t change the funding total for the first five years of the plan, but Ontario was able to get confirmation of exactly how much it will get after the current agreement expires in 2026. If the federal Liberals stay in power Ontario’s share of the annual funding will be $2.9-billion.

The provincial government says it will enroll 5,000 licensed child care centres and home child care agencies into the program between now and September.

Ontario will also create 71,000 new child care spaces under for-profit and not-for profit business models. The province says 15,000 spaces have already been created since 2019.

Wages for all registered early childhood educators in Ontario will also be raised, including for those providing care for children who are six to 12 years old.

Monday’s announcement marks a significant milestone for Mr. Trudeau’s government, as it can now point to a Canada-wide plan to implement $10 a day child care by 2026.

The Globe reported details of the deal on Sunday. Because Ontario has missed the first year of the plan, it will be able to spend the same amount of money offered for the first five-years over four years.

The province says it has also negotiated the option of asking for more money, but the deal does not include a guarantee that Ottawa will give more cash if Ontario faces a shortfall.

The Premier said the review ensures the agreement has “built-in protections for Ontario taxpayers against any shortfalls.”

All other provinces signed agreements with Ottawa by the end of 2021. And all territories had signed on by January. Mr. Ford struck the deal with Mr. Trudeau just two months before he goes to the polls to ask voters for a second mandate.

Ontario said it was taking longer to strike a deal than all other provinces and territories because the cash offered up by Ottawa wouldn’t be enough to close the gap in a province that has the highest child-care costs in the country. Last year’s federal budget showed that the top seven most expensive cities for child care in Canada were all in the Greater Toronto Area.

The federal plan expects that provinces will use the money to cut child-care costs in half by this year. Last year’s federal budget showed that the median monthly fee to put a Toronto toddler in daycare in 2020 was $1,578. In Vancouver, it was $1,165 and in Halifax it was $853.

The two governments were still hammering out the details of the deal over the weekend. It was only finalized on Sunday evening.

When it was first announced, the Liberals billed the child care plan as a “legacy investment.” In February, the Parliamentary Budget Officer said Mr. Trudeau’s government didn’t budget enough money to cover the expected demand for the $10 a day program.

