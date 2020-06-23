Foreign Affairs Minister Champagne says he has repaid mortgages with Bank of China

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Tuesday he has repaid two mortgages held by the Bank of China after controversy earlier this month about his obligations to the state-owned enterprise.

He explained the move as an effort to put the matter behind him. “To avoid any distractions, both have been repaid in full and refinanced with a Canadian bank,” Mr. Champagne told a Parliamentary committee Tuesday where he was testifying on the response to COVID-19.

Mr. Champagne said the financial obligations have never influenced his work as an MP or minister.

“Neither mortgages nor any other liabilities have ever had any bearing on my functions as a public office holder.”

As The Globe and Mail first reported, Mr. Champagne has two registered residential mortgages with the state-owned Bank of China in London, which the opposition said exposed him to "personal financial vulnerability" at a time when relations with Beijing are at a standstill.

The minister defended his conduct Tuesday, noting that he had disclosed these financial obligations to the federal ethics watchdog when he was elected as an MP. “Both mortgages have been disclosed to the conflict of interest and ethics commissioner and placed in the public registry since I first entered politics more than four years ago,” he said.

He told MPs at a Parliamentary committee Tuesday, however, he has discharged the mortgages and sought new financing from a Canadian source.

Mr. Champagne, who was first elected to the House of Commons in 2015, bought two apartments in London – one in in 2009 and one in 2013 – while he was an executive with Amec Foster Wheeler PLC, the British multinational construction and engineering giant.

Earlier this month, he explained why he sought financing from one of China’s state-owned banks, saying he had a temporary work permit for the United Kingdom and was unable to get a loan from a British bank.

"At the time I purchased these apartments, the Bank of China (UK) Ltd. was one of a very limited number of banks providing residential mortgages for terms of more than 20 years to people residing in the UK on temporary worker visas," he said in a statement to The Globe and Mail earlier this month.

Relations between Canada and China have been in a historic chill since late 2018, when China jailed Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in apparent retaliation for the arrest of a Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. executive on a U.S. extradition warrant. China also slapped restrictions on Canadian agricultural imports in the months that followed. Sales of canola seed to China – once a major export – remain constrained.

Mr. Champagne secured two 30-year mortgages with the Bank of China of $683,000 (£400,000) for one apartment and $1.1-million (£650,000) for the second property, which he rents out, according to a source who was not authorized to speak publicly about the financial transactions.

Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion's office said "strict confidentiality requirements" prevent the commissioner from saying if he had any concerns about a minister with mortgages at a Chinese state-owned bank.

The Bank of China, which is one of China's largest financial institutions, is a small player in the U.K. residential mortgage market.

Data from UK Finance, a trade association for the U.K. banking and financial services sector, showed that for 2018, the Bank of China was the 53rd largest mortgage lender in the United Kingdom, with a 0.1 per cent share of the country's mortgage market when measured by value of mortgages outstanding.

In total, it had about £800-million, or $1.4-billion at current exchange rates, in mortgages outstanding.

Conservative MP Garnett Genius said he was pleased the minister refinanced the mortgages with a Canadian bank after Liberal MPs “had been saying that this is not a big deal.”

Mr. Genuis, also a member of the House of Commons Special Committee on Canada-China Relations, said earlier this month that mortgages exposed the Foreign Affairs Minister to a potential conflict of interest.

Mr. Champagne said he decided to refinance the mortgages on his London flats so it wouldn’t become a political issue.

“The reason I did that is that I think Parliament has other things to do than focus on my apartments so I did that,” he said.

Asked by NDP MP Don Davies if he agreed that the optics of Canada’s top diplomat having mortgages with a state-run Chinese bank, Mr. Champagne said he has always been transparent about the mortgages.

Opposition MPs sought to ask further questions of Mr. Champagne about the Bank of China mortgages as well as whether he was prepared to condemn Beijing for the concentration camps that house up to one million Uyghurs in Xianjing.

The Liberal chair Ron McKinnon kept interjecting, saying MPs should be asking the minister about the government’s response to COVID-19 even though Mr. Champagne spoke about the mortgages and Canada’s failed efforts to win a UN Security Council seat.

Richard Fadden, a former director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service who was national security adviser to Justin Trudeau and Stephen Harper, said earlier this month the fact that the Bank of China mortgages are disclosed publicly meant Mr. Champagne’s liabilities are known to the government and to the Prime Minister. That means, he said, that Mr. Champagne has no hidden obligations.

He had recommended, however, that it would best if Mr. Champagne ended his business with the Bank of China.

“From the perspective of perception, I would argue that it would be in his interest, and in Canada’s, to discharge the mortgages.”