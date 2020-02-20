 Skip to main content

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Foreign Affairs Minister holds meeting in Quebec on Venezuela crisis

Janice Dickson
Ottawa
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne gestures as he poses with heads of delegation during a family photo of the Lima Group, in Gatineau, on Feb. 20, 2020.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne and a group of foreign ministers from the Western Hemisphere are urging the international community to help find a solution to the Venezuela crisis, which has caused millions of people to flee the country.

Mr. Champagne hosted a meeting in Gatineau of the Lima Group, an alliance of countries working on finding a peaceful resolution to the humanitarian and economic crisis in Venezuela.

Facing widespread shortages of food and medicine, about 4.5 million refugees and migrants have fled Venezuela since last October, with no prospects of returning in the near future, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). It is the largest displacement of people in the recent history of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada recognizes Juan Guaido as the interim leader of Venezuela, as Nicolas Maduro continues to refuse to cede power.

Last year, when the Lima Group met, it had a specific call: to urge the Venezuelan military to back the country’s opposition leader, Mr. Guaido. That didn’t happen, and one year later, the plea is directed toward the larger international community.

“We are issuing an appeal to all countries who share our desire to see a return to democracy,” Mr. Champagne said Thursday.

“We need to speak with a single voice, a unified voice, as international partners to find new approaches to end the political, humanitarian and economic crisis in line with the desire of the Venezuelan people and interim president Juan Guaido.”

Mr. Champagne, standing beside Peru’s Foreign Minister Gustavo Meza-Cuadra, said three words emerged in Thursday’s meeting: unity, urgency and democracy.

“We talk about urgency because time is of the essence. We are facing a humanitarian crisis and an environmental crisis of historic proportion,” he said.

Mr. Meza-Cuadra said the group is sending a “strong message of unity," saying that the only way for democracy to return to the country is through free and fair presidential elections.

Story continues below advertisement

Although Mr. Champagne stressed the group’s support for Mr. Guaido and the Venezuelan people, he would not say whether there are any plans to expel the remaining Maduro-appointed diplomats from Ottawa.

After declaring himself interim president last February, Mr. Guaido named Orlando Viera-Blanco as his envoy to Canada.

Mr. Viera-Blanco told The Globe and Mail this week that he is not working out of the Venezuelan embassy and is instead working from his condo, to avoid any potential confrontations with Maduro-appointed diplomats, who are providing consular services to Venezuelans in Canada.

Mr. Champagne would not say whether Mr. Guaido has asked Ottawa to expel the diplomats, or if it is something his government is considering.

“We will consider things as they come. … I go step by step,” he said.

“We are together on this stage to send a very clear, powerful and strong message to the international community, to obviously the Maduro regime, hopefully they’re watching us so they can see that we have been, we are, more united than we have ever been in making sure that we work together to provide a peaceful transition to democracy.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies