Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue opened public hearings Wednesday as part of the inquiry on foreign interference, saying she wants to release as much information as possible about meddling in the 2019 and 2021 elections but warning that some details must be kept secret to protect national security.

In her opening statement to the Foreign Interference Commission, Ms. Hogue stressed that she not only wants to determine the extent of foreign activities in the two elections but what actions the federal government took to deal with it when informed by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.

“This aspect is also very important since it is not enough to identify threats, it is also necessary to respond to them effectively,” she said.

The inquiry was called in response to unanimous demands from the opposition parties and stories in The Globe and Mail, based on top secret and secret documents, that laid out a sophisticated strategy by the Chinese government to interference in the past two general elections.

Ms. Hogue said she had already held six days of in-camera meetings because of national security confidentiality but added that summaries of those sessions will be published over the coming weeks. Some information must be held in confidence to protect witnesses in diaspora communities and also to avoid compromising possible ongoing police investigations.





“I want to emphasize that, up to now, confidentiality related to national security issues has in no way hindered my ability to search for the truth. The commission has had access to a large number of classified documents in their entirety,” she said. Still, “the commission must walk a very fine line in its work.”

She noted, however, that she has a May 3 deadline for submitting her findings. A second phase will look into proposals to combat foreign interference, and that report must be submitted before the end of December.

The commission will hear Wednesday from members of diaspora communities who have been threatened and harassed by Chinese state actors and their proxies.