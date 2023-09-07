Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced Thursday that Quebec Court of Appeal Justice Marie-Josée Hogue has agreed to head a public inquiry into foreign interference by China and other hostile states after months of negotiations with the opposition parties.

The government and the opposition parties also reached an agreement on the terms and timing of the long-awaited inquiry with the first report on election interference due early in the new year and the final report at the end of 2024.

“Justice Hogue will be tasked with examining and assessing interference by China, Russia and other foreign states and non-state actors, including any potential impacts on the 2019 and 2021 general elections at the national and electoral district levels,” he said.

Mr. LeBlanc said Justice Hogue will have the full support of the opposition parties but noted part of the inquiry will be held in secret so she can hear classified testimony and top secret documents.

He said Justice Hogue will have “full independence” to reach conclusions and assured Canadians that the government will make sure she has access to all necessary documents.

Explainer: A guide to foreign interference and China’s suspected influence in Canada

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre said it took concerted media coverage and pressure in Parliament for the Liberal government to finally set up a public inquiry.

“As more and more reporting of this came to light, the Liberals attempted to hide and cover up the truth about Beijing’s interference,” he said in a statement. “And while we accept the terms of reference and Commissioner for this inquiry, we will not hesitate to call them out again if this process doesn’t deliver real answers to Canadians.”

There have been months of reporting on Chinese foreign interference, including revelations in The Globe and Mail on May 1 that Beijing targeted Conservative foreign-affairs critic Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong in the lead-up to the 2021 election.

The disclosure of this meddling prompted Ottawa to expel Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei later that month.

The Globe produced more than 15 stories based on national-security sources and secret CSIS documents, including a February story relying on CSIS intelligence reports that described a concerted strategy by Beijing to disrupt the democratic process in the 2021 election.

All-party talks on launching an official public inquiry into foreign interference by countries such as China dragged into late summer as the government reportedly had a difficult time finding an eminent jurist to lead the inquiry.

Justice Hogue does not appear to have a background in national-security issues. Her main areas of practice as a lawyer were corporate commercial litigation, civil litigation and professional liability, according to her Court of Appeal biography.

“We think we have arrived at the best person to lead this inquiry,” Mr. LeBlanc said. “Justice Hogue came to us highly recommended by other jurists.”

The terms of reference, agreed to by the major political parties, require Justice Hogue to submit an initial report by Feb. 29, 2024, that provides an assessment of foreign interference by China, Russia and other foreign state or non-state actors, including any potential effects on the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

In addition, the report would look at the flow of foreign-interference assessments to senior government decision-makers, including elected officials, during the election periods.

A second report, to be delivered by the end of December, 2024, would also make recommendations for better protecting Canada’s democratic processes from foreign interference. The next federal election is scheduled for the fall of 2025, but a campaign could happen at any point if the NDP were to withdraw its support from a pact with the Liberal government.

Testimony before a parliamentary committee in June revealed that a July, 2021, CSIS assessment warning that Beijing was targeting Mr. Chong and his relatives in China was sent to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s national-security adviser at the time, as well as three deputy ministers.

The three deputy ministers did not read the assessment. Mr. Trudeau’s then-acting national-security adviser, David Morrison, acknowledged that he read the July, 2021, memo, but said he didn’t brief Mr. Trudeau because he did not regard the document as a call to action.

Then-public safety minister Bill Blair also received a May, 2021, top-secret document outlining the threats to Mr. Chong, but he didn’t read it either. Mr. Blair testified that he didn’t receive the note and said it would have been up to CSIS director David Vigneault to bring it to his attention.

The public inquiry’s second report would assess the capacity of federal departments and agencies to “detect, deter and counter any form of foreign interference directly or indirectly targeting Canada’s democratic processes,” according to a copy seen by The Globe.

The report would also look at “the supports and protections in place for members of a diaspora who may be especially vulnerable and may be the first victims of foreign interference” in elections.