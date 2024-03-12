Open this photo in gallery: The Peace Tower in Parliament Hill is pictured in morning light in Ottawa on Thursday, March 7, 2024.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The head of the public inquiry into foreign interference is proposing to grant opposition parties additional rights at the coming hearings that will investigate meddling in Canadian politics by countries such as China.

These would include the power to cross-examine witnesses who testify in the first phase of the hearings that resume in Ottawa late this month, according to a March 11 letter from lead commission counsel Shantona Chaudhury that was obtained by The Globe and Mail.

This proposal from Justice Marie-Josée Hogue follows months of criticism, particularly from the Conservative Party, about the fact it was denied full-party standing at the inquiry despite being a target of foreign interference by China.

The letter from Ms. Chaudhury proposes rights including cross-examination be extended to the Conservative Party, the New Democrats, the Bloc Québécois, as well as former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole.

All four were granted intervenor status late last year for the fact-finding phase of the probe – standing that comes with fewer rights than what is called “party standing.” Those granted party standing, or full standing, already have the right to cross-examine witnesses.

In her letter, which was sent to parties and Mr. O’Toole, Ms. Chaudhury did not explain why Commissioner Hogue had decided to grant parties these additional rights, only that “as the commission’s investigation has progressed, the commissioner now considers it appropriate.”

Additionally, the commission is proposing that the parties and Mr. O’Toole, for the duration of the first phase hearings, be granted access “in the same way as parties,” to documents in what is the called the “Parties database.”

The commission noted, however, that no party or intervenor will have access to classified documents or information, either before or during hearings. “The commission has no authority to disclose classified information to participants,” Ms. Chaudhury wrote.

These changes would significantly narrow the gap between intervenor and party status for the three opposition parties and Mr. O’Toole.

She said that Justice Hogue “intends to render a judgment to formalize this decision by the end of this week so that you can gain access to documents at the same time as parties.”

The letter asks the parties to indicate by March 15 whether they wish to be granted additional rights. If no response is received, Ms. Chaudhury said, “the commissioner will assume that you wish to avail yourself of these enhanced rights.”

The Conservative Party said it was heartened by the proposal.

“This decision by the Commissioner validates the concerns we have expressed from the outset about the Commissioner’s decision to deny full party standing to the Conservative Party,” Sebastian Skamski, director of media relations for the Opposition Leader’s office, said in a statement.

“While we are pleased with the Commissioner’s change of heart, we will continue to demand that the inquiry provides the full truth to Canadians about foreign interference in our elections and listens to the voices of the many Canadians who have been intimidated or harassed by hostile foreign regimes.”

The New Democrats also applauded Justice Hogue’s plan.

“This is a welcome development. New Democrats have always been clear we want transparency for Canadians. People have to be able to have full confidence that their voice and their vote matters in the electoral process.”

Stephanie Carvin, a national-security expert and associate professor at Carleton University, said Justice Hogue’s proposal would help counter earlier criticism of the inquiry and make the process more open and accountable.

“Having more parties who are better prepared to scrutinize and ask tough questions is good and you want that happening in the actual inquiry and not on social media,” Prof. Carvin said. “If the questioning gets overly partisan or political, the judge has remedies for this.”

Prof. Carvin said Justice Hogue still has a challenge of satisfying the legitimate concerns of some diaspora groups, such as the Uyghur Human Rights Advocacy Project and Canadian Friends of Hong Kong, who say they won’t participate.

“What you have is a group of individuals who have been victimized for decades and they are faced with the prospect of having their life experiences cross-examined in some cases by people who have been very critical of the idea that Canada has a foreign-interference problem and that has always been a limitation of this particular format,” she said.